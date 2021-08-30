Free Fire Season 40 Elite Pass price, pre-order reward, and leaked rewards listed

Elite Pass is one of the most valuable items in Free Fire because it allows players to access various cosmetics such as bundles, skins, and more. The new pass starts at the beginning of the month and is available until the end.

Users must accomplish daily and weekly missions to earn badges and advance through the pass to collect rewards. With August drawing to a close, players are excitedly awaiting the Season 40 Elite Pass release. Also, the pre-order for Quantic Unknown is now underway.

Free Fire Season 40 Elite Pass

Pre-order for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 has started, and it costs 999 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Elite Pass Season 40 will release on 1 September 2021. As it is with every season, it will take 999 diamonds to pre-order the Elite Bundle. This will net players an exclusive Malevolent Sting Loot Box as a reward. Users will also get badges immediately as they are offered in the bundle, which implies that they will instantly obtain the Valiant Skorpina Bundle.

Players can still buy it even after its purchase. The Elite Pass will set them back by 499 diamonds. On the other hand, the Elite Bundle requires 999 diamonds.

Leaked rewards

The leaks surrounding the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 rewards have surfaced. Here are some of the items:

An avatar will be for free at 5 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

Car skin is likely to be present at 0 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

This jacket is leaked to be at 15 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

A new AUG skin is probable to be present in the Elite Pass (Image via Knight Clown)

Exclusive banner (Image via Knight Clown)

A free T-shirt at 40 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

Exclusive bundle in the Elite Pass (Image via Knight Clown)

Another skin is expected to be present in the Elite Pass (Image via Knight Clown)

Exclusive rewards at 100 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

Free reward at 100 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

A leaked grenade skin in the Elite Pass (Image via Knight Clown)

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Knight Clown)

A backpack skin is likely to be at 225 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

Exclusive male bundle at 225 badges (Image via Knight Clown)

Readers can watch the entire video above for an overview of the other leaked rewards.

