Free Fire Season 40 Elite Pass price, pre-order reward, and leaked rewards listed

Elite Pass is one of the most valuable items in Free Fire because it allows players to access various cosmetics such as bundles, skins, and more. The new pass starts at the beginning of the month and is available until the end.
Users must accomplish daily and weekly missions to earn badges and advance through the pass to collect rewards. With August drawing to a close, players are excitedly awaiting the Season 40 Elite Pass release. Also, the pre-order for Quantic Unknown is now underway.
Free Fire Season 40 Elite Pass
Elite Pass Season 40 will release on 1 September 2021. As it is with every season, it will take 999 diamonds to pre-order the Elite Bundle. This will net players an exclusive Malevolent Sting Loot Box as a reward. Users will also get badges immediately as they are offered in the bundle, which implies that they will instantly obtain the Valiant Skorpina Bundle.
Players can still buy it even after its purchase. The Elite Pass will set them back by 499 diamonds. On the other hand, the Elite Bundle requires 999 diamonds.
Leaked rewards
The leaks surrounding the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 rewards have surfaced. Here are some of the items:
Readers can watch the entire video above for an overview of the other leaked rewards.