How to pre-order Free Fire Season 40 Elite Pass to get exclusive rewards

Elite Passes in Free Fire give players the opportunity to earn various rewards by completing missions and obtaining badges. Each month, a new pass is released, bringing in a plethora of brand-new items.

The current Season 39 Elite Pass is due to expire soon, and people are looking forward to the arrival of the new one, which will be released shortly after.

Garena has opened the pre-orders for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40, and users can spend 999 diamonds. They will receive all the advantages of the Elite Bundle and a free unique prize — the Malevolent Sting Loot Box.

Step-by-step guide to pre-order Free Fire Season 40 Elite Pass for exclusive skin

Click on this icon to access the Elite Pass section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: To begin, you should launch Free Fire and tap on the Elite Pass icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

The pre-order icon should be clicked (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you must click on the pre-order icon next to “Upgrade.”

Tap on the “Pre-Order” button in this dialog box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You are required to press the “Pre-Order” button in the pop-up that appears on your screen.

You need to press the “999 diamonds” option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After that, click on the icon which reads “999 diamonds” to pre-order a pass.

Step 5: A dialog box will appear on your screen, asking you to confirm the transaction. Upon doing so, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 will be pre-ordered.

The Valiant Skorpina Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the Elite Bundle, users will receive 50 badges upon commencement of the Elite Pass, meaning they can claim the Valiant Skorpina Bundle right away.

Other details regarding the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40

As most players know, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 will begin on September 1 and run until the end of the month.

The following video provides readers with a look at the leaked rewards:

Once the pass starts, gamers can complete daily and weekly missions and collect badges to claim the rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer