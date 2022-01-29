Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass pre-order price, theme and exclusive reward revealed

Garena releases a new Elite Pass for Free Fire at the start of every month. Players specifically rely on the pass to get vanity items, which are far less expensive than purchasing them from the store.

The Season 44 Elite Pass for January is only a few days away from being completed, and pre-orders for the upcoming pass have already begun. Players will get an exclusive reward for purchasing the pre-order of the Season 45 pass.

Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass

Theme and pre-order details

The pan skin reward is the reward for pre-ordering the pass (Image via Garena)

The next Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass is based on the Papyrus Rebel theme, and pre-orders for the pass begin today. Until 31 January 2022, players may pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds to acquire the exclusive Pan-Swan Embrace.

It will also include all the perks of the Elite Bundle, i.e., 50 additional badges to unlock tons of rewards instantly.

The pass will be available at the beginning of next month, i.e., 1 February 2022, and gamers may upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. If they are looking to purchase the latter, it makes more sense to pre-order for the additional reward.

Guide to pre-order

You may follow the steps given below to pre-order the pass in Free Fire:

Press on the icon beside the upgrade button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the Elite Pass section by pressing the icon beside the upgrade button and clicking the pre-order button.

Press the blue buttton (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the blue button to pre-order the Elite Bundle and confirm the purchase.

Leaked rewards

The developers have officially confirmed the two outfits – Platinum Odette Bundle and Silver Rothbard Bundle. Additionally, the Season 45 Elite Pass leaks have been around for a few weeks now. Some of the items are as follows:

0 Badges: Pickup Truck – Whirl of Swan

15 Badges: Ice Feathers Hoodie

80 badges: SKS – Whirlwind Crease

100 Badges: Embrace Skyboard

125 badges: FAMAS – Whirlwind Crease

150 Badges: Swan Embrace Loot Box

180 badges: Wrapped Feathers Backpack

200 Badges: Smooth Sway emote

It is worth emphasizing that these are just leaks, and developers are yet to confirm these rewards. Readers can watch the video given above to catch a glimpse of other rewards as well.

Edited by Saman