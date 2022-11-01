Free Fire Season 54 Elite Pass: List of free rewards (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54 has finally made its way into the game, bringing a bunch of themed cosmetics that have captured the attention of the audience. The pass began on the Indian server on 1 November 2022, and will run until the end of the month.

The paid rewards include the Monstrous Shock Bundle, SKS Gnarl Electrocution, Gnarl Electrocution Bundle, and more. These can be earned by upgrading the pass and then collecting Voltage Vengeance badges by completing missions.

The pass also offers a handful of rewards to non-spending players, which they can claim without upgrading.

Monster Incoming Parachute and other free rewards in Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

Although the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass provides a range of attractive rewards at a fraction of the usual price, not everyone has the means to acquire it. Even the free variant of the pass offers a decent set of rewards, but they aren't as attractive as the paid ones.

You can get a permanent parachute skin upon earning 200 badges (Image via Garena)

The complete list of free rewards in the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54 Voltage Vengeance, alongside the required number of badges, are as follows:

0 badge – 50x Gold

5 badges – Iron Beast Avatar

10 badges – Scan

20 badges – Pet Food

30 badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

40 badges – Electro Evil Jacket

50 badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

60 badges – 1x Fragment Crate

70 badges – Discount Coupon

80 badges – 1x Pet Food

85 badges – Evo Gun Token Box

90 badges – 300x Gold

100 badges – Freaky Franky T-Shirt

120 badges – Summon Airdrop

130 badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

140 badges – 3x Resupply Map

145 badges – Evo Gun Token Box

150 badges – Iron Beast Banner

160 badges – 500x Gold

170 badges – 1x Fragment Crate 2

180 badges – Bonfire

190 badges – Gold Royale Voucher

200 badges – Monster Incoming Parachute

205 badges – Evo Gun Token Box

210 badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

215 badges – Bounty Token

220 badges – 100x Universal Fragment

225 badges – Grenade Blast Experiment

Players who are interested in acquiring other exciting rewards should consider upgrading the pass. The rewards from the upgraded pass include bundles, skins, avatars, and banners. It costs 499 diamonds to get the Elite Pass, and the Elite Bundle requires 999 diamonds. The only difference between the two is that the latter provides an additional 50 EP Badges.

Steps to upgrade the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

Click the upgrade button to proceed (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps outlined below to upgrade the Elite pass in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Elite pass section in Free Fire MAX and then hit the upgrade button.

Step 2: Click on the button below the preferred variant. You can only choose one upgrade.

Confirm the purchase to activate the pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to confirm your purchase.

The diamonds will be deducted from your account, and the pass will be activated.

Note: The price of the Elite Pass varies depending on the server.

