Free Fire Elite Pass Season 54: Leaked rewards, start date, and more

Although Free Fire players have a range of options for acquiring cosmetics inside the game, the Elite Pass surpasses practically anything else in terms of value for the money spent on it. Individuals receive multiple outfits, skins, vouchers, and other items at a lower price.

This allows users to fill their accounts with fascinating items every month. Additionally, leaks of the pass rewards are typically accessible a few weeks in advance. Hence, players generally know what to expect in the upcoming pass, enabling them to make an informed selection.

Leaks for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 54 are now available. Read through to learn more about them.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 54 leaks for November 2022

Free Fire Season 52 Elite Pass will end in a few days(Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Elite Pass 54 will kick off on 1 November 2022 within the game. Even before the pass releases, gamers can pre-order the Elite Bundle to receive additional rewards.

The rewards for the same have been leaked. These come from multiple data miners, including Smart Clown, notorious for revealing events, rewards, and more even before they are incorporated into the game, thus providing gravitas to these leaks.

The list of leaked items for the upcoming Elite Pass is as follows:

Jeep – Supercurrent Mobile at 0 Badge

Iron Beast Avatar at 5 Badges

Cosmic Monster Avatar at 10 Badges

Goldshock Evil Jacket at 15 Badges

1x Weapon Royale Voucher at 20 Badges

Comic Villain Banner at 30 Badges

Electro Evil T-Shirt and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 40 Badges

Monstrous Shock Bundle and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 50 Badges

1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 60 Badges

Lightning Basher at 80 Badges

1x Weapon Royale Voucher at 90 Badges

Freaky Franky T-Shirt at 100 Badges

Comic Monster Banner Banner at 115 Badges

SKS – Gnarl Electrocution at 125 Badges

Comic Villain Avatar at 135 Badges

Evolution Stone at 140 Badges

Iron Beast Banner and Monster Globe Loot Box at 150 Badges

Monster Incoming Backpack at 180 badges

Monster Incoming Parachute and Grenade – Blast Experiment at 200 Badges

Supercurrent Skyboard and Gnarl Electrocution Bundle at 225 Badges

Additionally, users will receive several other smaller items like play cards, universal fragments, and more.

Fans should take this information with a grain of salt because the preceding list of items is based on leaks. It is possible that the rewards mentioned above will not be made available when the Elite Pass is released in November 2022. Furthermore, gamers can get a sneak peek of the leaked items in the video given above.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing the battle royale title. Furthermore, the same rewards are expected to be added even in the MAX version.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far