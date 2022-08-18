How to get free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52

Elite Pass has been one of the primary ways many users get their hands on bundles, skins, and other cosmetics in Free Fire. Every month, a new season is released by Garena, offering a wide range of unique rewards.

Currently, the Elite Pass Season 51 is running within the battle royale title and will be followed by Season 52, set to arrive in September. Obviously, players who purchase the premium variant will be able to obtain more exclusive items.

However, since diamonds are costly, not everyone can purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire. The section below details how players can get free diamonds to potentially purchase the upcoming Elite Pass Season 52.

Note: The methods listed below are based on the writer's opinion, and the reader's choices may vary.

Free Fire: Guide to get free diamonds for Season 52 Elite Pass

Here are a few methods that users can use to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire:

3) Google Opinion Rewards

As expected, Google Opinion Rewards stands out as one of the best methods for players if they wish to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire. It primarily requires users to complete simple surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits.

Once a sufficient amount of credits have been accumulated, individuals can proceed to spend them on diamonds within the battle royale title. Later, this same currency can be used to purchase the Season 52 Elite Pass.

2) Redeem codes

This is the Rewards Redemption Site that players can use (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are also a great option that gamers are advised to keep an eye on. These particular codes are frequently made available by Garena and are generally 12 to 16 characters. Players simply have to use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards directly into their in-game accounts.

However, users must remember that the redeem codes have a few drawbacks, including server limitations and a short validity period. Interested readers can click here to find the latest codes for the battle royale title.

1) Giveaways and custom rooms

Fortunately, there are numerous content creators, Instagram pages, and channels which host giveaways and custom rooms in which players can participate. Generally, the prizes offered are in the form of diamonds, so gamers looking for the premium currency can start searching for free custom rooms and giveaways.

Nevertheless, it is essential to note that these two specific approaches do not guarantee free diamonds, and there is only a small chance of receiving them as it usually involves luck. Regardless of that fact, it is worth participating in them.

Leaked rewards of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52

Listed below are the leaked rewards from Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52:

0 Badge: Sports Car – Metal Jaws

5 Badges: Ocean Beast Avatar

10 Badges: Shark Fright Avatar Avatar

15 Badges: Jaw Smile Jacket

30 Badges: Death Tooth Banner

40 Badges: Hungry Fishy T-Shirt

50 Badges: Megan Taunter Bundle

80 Badges: Kar98k – Apex Underwater

100 Badges: Fright Bite T-Shirt and Ocean Runner Skyboard

115 Badges: Shark Fright Banner

125 Badges: AUG – Apex Underwater

135 Badges: Death Tooth Avatar

150 Badges: Ocean Monster Banner and Metal Jaws Loot Box

200 Badges: Flesh Devourer Parachute and Grenade – Flesh Devourer

225 Badges: Hollow Swallow Backpack and Megajaw Tormentor Bundle

Disclaimer: These rewards have not been confirmed and are just leaks. The official rewards will be revealed upon the release of the Pass.

