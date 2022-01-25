Free Fire Shopping Spree: How to get Baghatur Bundle, Elite Pass and other rewards for cheap

Free Fire players have a diverse selection of items at their disposal, including outfits, skins, characters, and emotes when it comes to cosmetics. In most cases, users must spend a lot of diamonds to access the exclusive ones.

Usually, gamers wait for the events like Mystery Shop and Level-Up Shop to get a great bargain on their favorite items. One such event – Shopping Spree, has been incorporated in the game, and players can get up to 90% off the items.

New Shopping Spree event is Free Fire provides items for cheap

The Shopping Spree event in Free Fire began on 25 January 2022 and participants will get higher discounts on purchasing items worth higher diamonds. Gamers have time until 31 January 2022 to decide on the items they wish to acquire.

The three discount tags (Image via Garena)

To begin, players must access the event interface to get three discount tags. Each of these will come with a unique discount percentage that will be applied across the whole store. Users will, however, be required to acquire products worth a specified number of diamonds.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that if they have purchased an item, then they cannot switch between the discounts. Moreover, players can also get additional stage rewards for purchasing more items which are:

2 items – 3x FF Tokens

3 items – 1 Gold Royale Voucher

5 items – 1x Cube Fragments

Reward pool

The prize pool will vary (Image via Garena)

Except for a few items such as the Baghatur Bundle, Batyr Bundle, Elite Pass, and rename card, the prize pool will vary from user to user, depending on the items they already possess.

Steps to access the event and obtain the rewards

Here are the steps to access the new event and purchase the items:

Step 1: Players should sign in to their Free Fire account and access the new tab within the event.

Press go to button under Shopping Spree tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can click the go-to button under the Shopping Spree to open the event interface.

Step 3: Users will have three discount tags, and they can switch between these by pressing on the option on the right side of the events.

Free Fire players may undoubtedly embark on a spending frenzy if they get close to a 90% discount, since this is close to the lowest price for the items.

