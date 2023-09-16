Free Fire State Wars event: Get free Dino Suit and Torn Angel Gloo Wall skin

State Wars has returned to Free Fire, bringing with it a variety of goodies for players to obtain. It is one of the most exciting events in the battle royale title and keeps users engaged for the entirety of its duration. Essentially, it asks individuals to choose a state and then begin collecting points to ensure the success of both their choice and themselves.

Following the event’s end, players will be rewarded based on their individual as well as their state’s performance. More information on the newly commenced Free Fire State Wars can be found in the sections below.

The latest State Wars event starts in Free Fire, offering Dino Suit and more rewards

The State Wars event commenced in Free Fire on September 15, 2023, and will last a couple of weeks, ending on October 8, 2023. As already specified, gamers can start by selecting their preferred state and then start earning points by engaging in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

The following are the specifics on how points can be acquired during the event:

Eliminations/Kills in CS and BR modes: 1 point

Booyah in CS mode: 2 points

Top 3 in BR mode: 3 points

Booyah in BR mode: 3 points (Additional 3 points from the Top 3 in BR)

You must slowly climb through the leaderboards to get your hands on the rewards. Although the state’s progress might not completely depend on individual results, your own rank is entirely based on the number of points they accumulate over the event's course.

These are the rewards of the event (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the rewards for this event:

Solo

Finish in the Top 1%: Torn Angel Gloo Wall skin

Finish in the Top 10%: 1x Luck Royale Voucher

Finish in the Top 50%: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Others: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

State

Top State: Dino Suit (30 days)

Top 5 States: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Top 10 States: Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Others: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Accordingly, gamers should grind throughout the complete event to get better rewards from the State Wars.

Steps to access the State Wars event in Free Fire

Access the event and stand a chance at receiving the various rewards that it offers (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps you must follow to access the State Wars event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Get started by booting up Free Fire and navigating to the “Events” section.

Step 2: Select the State Wars event and tap the Go button. This will redirect you to the event's interface.

Step 3: Select the necessary state or union territory after the event loads up on the screen. Since you cannot change it later, you should choose this carefully.

Step 4: You can earn points to become eligible for the rewards.

Please note that you can only claim the rewards once the event concludes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.