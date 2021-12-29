Free Fire top up offer for new users: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire’s premium currency is diamonds and is used by players for different purposes. Individuals must purchase them manually in-game or through websites since they aren’t free and cost the players real money.

Top up offers/events are among the finest prospects for those users who are willing to spend money on acquiring diamonds in Free Fire. Basically, in exchange for buying in-game currency, users are rewarded with particular items.

Details about first time top up in Free Fire

Gamers have to buy any amount of diamonds to get the character (Image via Free Fire)

Everyone who purchases diamonds for the first time in Free Fire, regardless of account status (old or new), will receive a top up bonus in the form of the Joseph character.

Furthermore, there are no specific requirements. Users will receive the character for even a top-up of 100 diamonds, the lowest one offered in the in-game center.

Players can follow these steps to accomplish the same in Free Fire:

Step 1: Those who haven’t done their first top up can open Free Fire and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon to visit the in-game section.

Step 2: Later, gamers can go ahead and make the required purchase. After the payment is completed, the diamonds will be added to their accounts in-game.

Gamers can complete the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph character has to be then manually claimed:

Step 3: Click on the ‘Calendar’ icon and access the ‘Events’ tab. Next, press the ‘Top up and get Joseph’ option. The character will be redeemed when clicking on the ‘Claim’ option.

Furthermore, they will also take advantage of other ongoing top-up events after purchasing the diamonds. Currently, individuals can acquire the Nairi character and two other rewards. Readers can check more about it by clicking here.

Joseph character in Free Fire

Joseph will be given to the players for free (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph's character has the Nutty Movement ability, and upon taking damage, the moving and sprinting speed increases. At the base level, the rise is by 10%, and it eventually becomes 20% after he is leveled up to 6 (highest level).

Players can appropriately use the character in character combinations.

