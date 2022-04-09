Free Fire top up rewards: How to get diamonds and claim free exclusive items this week

Diamonds are one of the currencies in Free Fire and can only be obtained by players directly via manual purchase. To encourage the same, the developers regularly integrate top-up events, in which users must buy a specific quantity of diamonds to obtain the corresponding free rewards.

The Jaws Bandana top-up event recently started within the game after the conclusion of BTS top-up 2. It will run till 16 April, and as the name suggests, it offers a bandana skin, while there’s also a rare surfboard skin available.

Buying diamonds in Free Fire for top up event and receiving free rewards

If users buy a total of 500 diamonds, they will be able to receive both the rewards present in the top up event. Here are the steps that they can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Users can first start Free Fire on their devices. After that, they can tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: The in-game top-up center will appear, where gamers must then choose the desired number of diamonds to purchase.

Diamonds can be bought by the players as per their needs (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of the different options offered by the developers:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Payment has to be completed by users to receive the in-game currency (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they can complete the payment to receive the in-game currency within the battle royale title.

Alternatively, individuals can also utilize top-up websites like Games Kharido to purchase diamonds for the event.

Steps to claim rewards from the top-up event

The rewards aren’t directly credited to the Free Fire accounts of the players, and they have to be manually claimed through the specific event section:

Step 1: Gamers can first head to ‘Jaws Bandana Top-Up’ in Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: They can then tap on the ‘Claim’ button beside the two rewards of the event.

Rewards have to be manually claimed by gamers from the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, they can equip the two items via the ‘Vault’ section in the game.

Aside from that, if users haven’t claimed the reward of the ‘Top Up & Get Thompson’ event, they will also be eligible to receive the free gun skin.

