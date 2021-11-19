Free Fire unlimited diamond hacks can get your account banned permanently

Diamonds have an indispensable role in Free Fire, with players needing this currency to perform most transactions in-game. Users desire exclusive items, and with some options, like characters and gun skins, delivering a competitive edge, the temptation becomes even more.

The above currency can primarily be acquired using real money, but many players do not have enough diamonds needed to make a purchase. Thus, they look for some free alternatives.

Sometimes, these gamers go down the wrong track of utilizing unlimited diamond mods and hacks. However, these actions have severe repercussions, including permanent suspensions.

Diamond hacks in Free Fire will lead to a ban

This is what the developers have stated in the anti-cheat (Image via Free Fire)

Using any modified version of the Free Fire game client or any form of hack, including those for diamonds, is deemed cheating by Garena. The developers are issuing a permanent ban on all users found guilty of this offense, irrespective of their account access.

Furthermore, Garena has revealed in their anti-hack FAQ that these accounts will not be unbanned.

Free Fire has a stringent, zero-tolerance policy against cheating, and the developers have been banning millions of accounts every few weeks to maintain a fair gameplay experience.

Cheaters are punished by the developers appropriately (Image via Free Fire)

The developers further share the progress of their crackdown on cheaters by sharing a ban notice every two weeks. In a recent announcement on the official handle, it was revealed that 1.16 million users were suspended in the last two weeks.

Also, all these unlimited diamond hacks and mods are fake, as it is likely that currencies are stored at the server end. Adding on to this, these files might be malicious and are significant threats to the device's security.

All in all, users should not go down this route as there will be severe ramifications. Instead, they can make use of redeem codes and events to get freebies within the game.

On the other hand, players may also attempt to earn free diamonds via numerous means like Google Opinion Rewards.

