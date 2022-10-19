Free Fire unlimited diamond tricks: Real or fake?

Diamonds in Free Fire are a must-have for obtaining premium quality products such as skins, emotes, characters, legendary bundles, and other in-game items. The desire for such in-game currencies is never-ending. However, it's no secret that users will have to spend real money to load diamonds into their game IDs.

This leads non-spending users to seek out ways to obtain diamonds without spending real money. Most of them, knowingly or unknowingly, are directed towards prevalent hacks, scripts, mod applications, and FF diamond generators that may temporarily or permanently provide them with unlimited diamonds but by functioning illegally.

Free Fire unlimited diamond tricks should be avoided

Technically, diamonds are data that Garena solely governs. No third-party applications or platforms, other than Garena's verified partners, have direct access to allocating diamonds to anyone.

For obvious reasons, verified partners will also never offer ways to generate unlimited diamonds in Free Fire. The only way to do so is by using illicit techniques like various scripts, mod apps, and several kinds of hacks. Regardless of the efficiency of these practices in generating diamonds, these hacks tamper with the original game client and the server, which is strictly against Garena's policies.

Garena's Abuse Policy for Free Fire (Image via Garena)

According to Garena's FF abuse policy, use of any unauthorized programs that are not permitted by Free Fire is not allowed. If users are found guilty of breaching this policy, their accounts, including devices, may be banned permanently from playing the title.

Mod applications and script hacks fall under this category and hence, users should be highly concerned about their actions.

Garena makes users aware about scams and fraud (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, Garena warns users about scams and frauds that can occur if they are offered free or low-cost diamonds. The official article states:

Warning: if someone is offering you free diamonds or any in-game items at no cost, you've probably been targeted by a scammer who wants to gain access to your gaming account and your credit card or who wants to use your device remotely.

In conclusion, one should immediately stop trying to get unlimited diamonds in Free Fire as there is no legitimate way of doing so. They should instead look for ways to obtain free diamonds in exchange for their time and effort through several legal platforms.

What are the legal ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire?

Individuals can use platforms such as Google Opinion Rewards, Swagbucks, and Poll Pay to earn free diamonds. These platforms reward users with credit and Google Play gift cards for completing simple tasks and surveys. Later, they can use the earned credits to make in-game diamond purchases.

Joining the said applications is easy. However, users will have to spend a notable amount of time to receive enough compensation to acquire diamonds in the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India due to security concerns and players from the country must avoid accessing the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead, which is non-restricted.

Poll : 0 votes