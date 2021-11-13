Free Fire V badge code is a myth as Partner Program is meant for content creators only

Free Fire includes a plethora of one-of-a-kind cosmetics as well as other exclusive items. However, the V badge remains the most remarkable asset in the game that many players wish to obtain.

As a result, there has been a lot of discussion in the community about procuring the V badge. Various rumors have circulated on the internet, claiming that it can be obtained through redeem codes.

To the dismay of the players, it isn’t true. A V badge is provided to members of the Partner Program, as stated in the patch notes of the OB25 update:

Free Fire Partners will be receiving a special badge, called the V badge (Image via Free Fire)

Getting a V badge in Free Fire through redeem code is not possible

Content creators can become members of the Free Fire Partner Program to get perks (Image via Free Fire)

The developers of Free Fire started a Partner Program to assist content creators, helping them expand and grow further. Users who become a part of it will receive a variety of benefits, including a V badge.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that not everyone is granted entry into the Partner Program, and specific requirements must be met:

Requirements that the players need to meet (Image via Free Fire)

YouTube channels that possess at least 100 thousand subscribers.

Minimum of 80% content to be based on Free Fire in the previous 30 days.

More than a total of 300 thousand channel views in the last 30 days.

Creators with consistent content quality and social media activity.

Videos that are engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

A desire to work hard and professionally.

Passion for gaming and the drive to succeed.

Even after meeting these criteria, a place will not be assured as the developers only select the best candidates. Interested content creators can fill out the Partner Program form, which is directly accessible from its website.

To summarize it all, the Partner Program is the only way to get the V Badge. Redeem codes can provide exclusive rewards such as skins and costumes but cannot be used to obtain the badge.

