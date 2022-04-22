Free Fire V-Badge and Partner Program requirements for all eligible users

Free Fire's audience has exploded in recent years, with several streamers and content creators on a number of platforms witnessing their numbers soar to previously unheard-of heights. They are an integral part of the game's ecosystem. The developers have devised a Free Fire Partner Program to assist content creators in further expansion.

The developers offer the players a range of benefits and a special V Badge. Since this emblem is the only perk immediately visible on their favorite content creators' profiles, it has always captivated them due to its rarity and exclusivity.

If players think it is easy to become partners, they could not be more mistaken since it takes a lot of effort to meet just the Partner Program's minimum requirements.

Free Fire Partner Program requirements for all the users

These are the requirements that the players have to meet (Image via Garena)

Garena has set up a dedicated web page for the Free Fire Partner Program, which puts down all the minimum requirements, perks, and other frequently asked questions. As stated, the basic needs are as follows:

A YouTube channel with more than 100k subscribers.

The channel must have 80% content around the battle royale title during the last 30 days.

Minimum of 300k views over the last month.

Clean and controversial content that also adheres to the company's content policy.

Consistent quality of content and social media activity.

Passion for gaming alongside professionalism and willingness to work hard.

Garena has categorically stated that these are fundamental criteria, and meeting these does not guarantee acceptance into the program. They carefully scrutinize each application, and only the most deserving get accepted for the limited slots.

Obtainable benefits of the program (Image via Garena)

There is a competition to get into the Free Fire Partner Program, owing to the long list of perks which includes:

In-game items, custom room cards, and diamonds

Financial compensation is limited to selected users

Advance access to content before regular players

Redeem codes for the fans

Invites to tournaments and events

Opportunity to get exclusive merchandise

Features on official social media handles

Access to official observer client

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the Partner Program website via this link. Subsequently, click on the apply now button to visit the form.

Step 2: Next, enter all the details and click the submit button.

Applications for the Partner Program are generally available for a short duration and are not available. Players should waste no time in applying once it opens.

