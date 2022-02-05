Free Fire Valentine’s Royale: How to get Legendary ‘I Heart You’ emote

Emotes are one of the things that a large portion of the Free Fire community wishes to acquire. Based on their general rarity, they are categorized as Legendary, Epic, etc.

In the ongoing Valentine’s Royale, gamers can get their hands on a Legendary emote — ‘I Heart You’ — alongside other items such as costume bundles and so on. They will have to spend diamonds on the spins to have a shot at receiving them.

I Heart You emote in Free Fire

The Valentine’s Royale started in Free Fire on 31 January and will be available until 6 February. It features two exclusive emotes, one of which is ‘I Heart You.’

Each spin in the event will cost them 40 diamonds, while the developers have priced the collection of 10+1 spins at exactly 400 diamonds.

One spin is 40 diamonds, while 11 spins cost 400 diamonds (Image via Garena)

However, it is worth noting that gamers aren’t guaranteed to receive the emote or the other grand prizes in a particular number of spins. This is because a random reward is drawn from the prize pool.

There are a total of 23 items available, and here are the specifics:

I Heart You

Heartbroken

Heartbreak Cupid Bundle

Sweetheart Cupid Bundle

Rose Bandana

Pink Dragon Backpack

Broomstick of Love

I Jump

You Jump

Pet Skin: Waggor in Love

Pink Heart

Blue Heart

Pink Roses

Romantic Love

10x Heartbeat

5x Heartbeat

3x Heartbeat

2x Heartbeat

Heartbeat

AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

M44A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

The ‘Heartbeat’ is a specific token that can further be used to redeem items.

Steps to access the event

When individuals are in the main lobby of Free Fire, they must tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon. Next, users can select the Valentine’s Royale and start spinning to get the rewards.

Gamers must tap on this icon first (Image via Garena)

However, those who do not possess many diamonds are recommended to save them and use them in events like the Mystery Shop to get a better trade.

