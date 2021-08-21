Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for high-end Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular Battle Royale titles.

While the former attracted an audience due to its high-end graphics, brilliant gun mechanics, sound optimization, and realistic battleground experience, Free Fire has more fun-based gameplay with characters, pets and more.

Both games are very different despite being from the same genre. There is a massive difference between their performance on high-end phones.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire: Comparing the performances of both games on high-end Android phones

System requirements

PUBG Mobile

Minimum Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.5.0.15336

1.5.0.15336 Suitable Processor - Snapdragon 625 or above

Snapdragon 625 or above Download Size - A little more than 1 GB (Varies with in-game resources)

Free Fire

Required Android version - Android 4.1 and above

- Android 4.1 and above Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

- 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.64.2

- 1.64.2 Download Size - 716 MB

Performance on high-end devices

Comparing PUBG Mobile and Free Fire (Image via PUBG Mobile/Free Fire)

The number of game modes has been ignored while comparing performances. Performance is based on resources and in-game settings rather than the versatility of game modes.

PUBG Mobile

Graphics settings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile provides an assortment of customization options for both display and graphics. For high-end devices, players can consider the highest possible settings. Graphics can be set to Ultra HD, and gamers can adjust the frame rate to Ultra.

Buildings have more textures and are far more realistic (Image via PUBG Mobile)

After the new settings have been enabled, gamers can observe the drastic changes in graphics. The texture of everything in PUBG Mobile enhances with the high-end settings.

Shadows and reflections make the experience more immersive (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile already has excellent in-game mechanics and sound optimization. Hence, Ultra HD graphics and upscaled frame rate (60 FPS) make the experience more immersive.

Free Fire

Display settings (Image via Free Fire)

Much like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire's settings menu also provides various customizable settings for its display. Players can set graphics to Ultra for high-end devices. The frame rate can also be improved using the high FPS setting.

The frame rate considerably changes at higher settings (Image via Free Fire)

Although the graphics have been set to the highest possible ones, there are no drastic display changes. The graphics do have a more realistic look compared to previous cartoonish ones.

There is not much difference in graphics apart from the shadows (Image via Free Fire)

When in a BR match, players can observe shadows and more details in the game. However, high FPS works well and upscales the frame rate to an expected 40-60 FPS range.

Which game is suitable for high-end devices

PUBG Mobile is the clear winner among both games (Image via PUBG Mobile)

On high-end devices, both games perform well. However, PUBG Mobile is better in terms of graphics.

Most high-end Android phones have high-resolution AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz on average. Hence, PUBG Mobile provides a more immersive experience on such devices.

Free Fire, on the other hand, doesn't seem realistic at all, as its graphics seem amateurish. Moreover. Free Fire is meant for low-end and mid-range Android smartphones.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji