Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in July 2021?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the frontrunners in the Battle Royale genre on mobile platforms. Both games have attracted millions of players since their inception. Free Fire is a more compact game, while PUBG Mobile can be considered among high-end mobile games.

There is a visible difference in the graphics and in-game mechanics of both games. This article will discuss the minimum system requirements, specifications, gameplay, graphic optimizations, and more to specify which Battle Royale game is better for low-end smartphones in July 2021.

Free Fire and PUG Mobile system requirements

Free Fire

Free Fire in Play Store

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.62.2

1.62.2 Suitable Processor - Snapdragon 425 or above

Snapdragon 425 or above Download Size - 710 MB

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile in Play Store

Minimum Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.5.0.15336

1.5.0.15336 Suitable Processor - Snapdragon 625 or above

Snapdragon 625 or above Download Size - 1.5 GB to 2.3 GB (Varies with in-game resources)

Also read: 5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and BGMI under 1 GB for July 2021

Gameplay and game modes

PUBG Mobile: Game modes

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile belong to the same genre but provide different experiences. PUBG Mobile has a more serious tone with a classic and realistic shooter game feel, while Free Fire uses other concepts like character abilities, weapon skins, pets, and more.

Free Fire: Game modes

Both games have various multiplayer modes, but PUBG Mobile offers more versatility and maps than Free Fire. However, matches in Free Fire conclude more rapidly and smoothly than PUBG Mobile due to fewer players per match.

Graphics and mechanics

PUBG Mobile has superior graphics than Free Fire

In terms of graphic optimization, PUBG Mobile is a clear winner because of its superior specifications. The objects and weapons look more realistic in PUBG Mobile with better mechanics.

Free Fire does a great job despite being a compact game

However, Garena has done a brilliant job in Free Fire and has provided excellent results with a compact size. Free Fire cannot compete with PUBG Mobile in mechanics, but it does a fair job for a small game.

Which game is better for a low-end smartphone?

Free Fire is a better game for low-end smartphones due to its low system requirements

It would not be an exaggeration to say that PUBG Mobile is far superior to Free Fire in every aspect. However, players with low-end smartphones should go for Free Fire any day to experience smoother and lag-free gameplay.

Gamers might find it challenging to launch PUBG Mobile on a low-end device, but Free Fire can run smoothly on most low-end androids. Apart from running smoothly, Free Fire does provide an above-average experience as per its size.

Also read: Top 5 reasons to get Chrono character in Free Fire this month

Edited by Srijan Sen