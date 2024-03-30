Free Fire Wall Royale event: Gloo Wall - Glistening Nightstar and more rewards

Garena has been regularly introducing a variety of unique Luck Royales, with the latest arrival inside the battle royale title being the Free Fire Wall Royale. It essentially provides the player base an opportunity to receive a range of themed Gloo Wall skins. The event additionally features several other rewards, including weapon loot crates, outfit items, and loadout items.

Gamers will have two weeks to make the spins and get their hands on the available items. Like always, they will need to spend diamonds, the premium in-game currency to draw out the rewards.

The section below provides all the details about the newly commenced Free Fire Wall Royale.

Free Fire Wall Royale event guide

The new event operates for two weeks (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Wall Royale made its way into the game on March 30, 2024. It offers four distinct Gloo Wall skins as the grand prizes: Glistening Nightstar, Haven Guardian, Bonebruiser Scorch, and Crack of Dawn.

The developers have specified that the users are guaranteed to receive a grand prize in less than 50 spins. Moreover, there will be no repeated grand prizes, so individuals will receive all four Gloo Wall skins in 200 spins or less.

This time around, the cost of spins is lesser than the usual Luck Royales, with each one costing nine diamonds. In the meantime, a collection of 10+1 spins will need the players to shell out a total of 90 diamonds.

Upon making a spin, a random item from the following prize pool will get withdrawn:

Gloo Wall - Glistening Nightstar

Gloo Wall - Haven Guardian

Gloo Wall - Bonebruiser Scorch

Gloo Wall - Crack of Dawn

Snow Day (Top)

Hotshot (Male) (Top)

Hotshot (Male) (Bottom)

Cheerleader (Skirt)

Sneaker (Vogue)

Destinys’

Backpack – The Baby Clown

Bat – Booyah Day

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Lunar New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

If gamers possess a sufficient number of diamonds, spending the in-game currency inside the Free Fire Wall Royale would be worth taking a shot. However, in case they aren’t interested in the Gloo wall skins, they may wait for the release of the new Luck Royales.

How to access the Free Fire Wall Royale

You can follow the steps below to access the event (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps provided below to access the Free Fire Wall Royale:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon that you will find on the left side.

Step 2: After the various events appear, select the Wall Royale.

Step 3: Finally, choose the required spin option.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the rewards from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

