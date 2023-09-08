Free Fire Weekend Challenge event: Get Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates and Luck Royale Voucher

Path to Victory is the newest campaign in Free Fire, and it began right after the conclusion of Rampage: Finale. Most of the events have already begun and are in full swing, providing plenty of freebies to keep gamers glued for days at a stretch. The newest activity in the game, Weekend Challenge, will give you an opportunity to win a Luck Royale Voucher and 3x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates.

The core of the event is that you must complete the requirements of getting a certain number of victories or dealing damage with the grenades to win the items.

Free Fire Weekend Challenge provides free weapon loot crates and a voucher

The Free Fire Weekend Challenge began on September 8, 2023, and will continue throughout the weekend until September 10, 2023. As stated earlier, you must complete a particular set of missions to qualify for the rewards.

The requirements of the Free Fire Weekend Challenge are as follows:

Booyah three times or deal 3000 damage with grenades to get a free Luck Royale Voucher ( Expiry date: October 31, 2023 )

) Booyah eight times or deal 5000 damage with grenades to get a free 3x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

These challenges are not that hard and those who actively play the game will be able to accomplish them.

Steps to get free Luck Royale Voucher and Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates from Free Fire Weekend Challenge

Access the event to claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

You may follow these steps to collect a free Luck Royale Voucher and Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates in Free Fire:

Step 1: Complete the objectives mentioned earlier in this article. These are not separate, and any progress will be counted towards both.

Step 2: Access the event tab and select the Path to Victory section.

Step 3: Access the Weekend Challenge tab and press the claim button.

You will receive the vouchers and weapon loot crate. You need to use the Luck Royale Vouchers before the expiry date, while the Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates can be utilized anytime from the vault section.

Free Fire 10x Gold Drop

10x Gold Drop is among the incentives offered as part of Path to Victory (Image via Garena)

10x Gold Drop is a new incentive under the Path to Victory campaign. From 10:00 PM to 11:59 PM every day between September 8 and September 10, 2023, you will receive additional Gold for every match. As an added incentive, you can win up to 1000 Gold for free from Daily Gold Drop by playing BR, CS, or LW matches.

Free Arm Wave emote in Free Fire

Free Arm Wave emote is offered in one of the events (Image via Garena)

Another ongoing event presents an opportunity to win a free Arm Wave emote. All you have to do is play a number of ranked Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches during the fortnight to get the rewards. The requirements of the events are as follows:

Get free 2000x Gold on playing 10 BR or CS ranked matches

Get free 3x Luck Royale Vouchers ( Expiry date: October 31, 2023 ) on playing 20 BR or CS ranked matches

) on playing 20 BR or CS ranked matches Get free Arm Wave emote or 5x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: October 31, 2023) on playing 40 BR or CS ranked matches

Upon playing 40 games, you will qualify for all the rewards as part of the event, including the emote. If you already own the emote, you will get an alternative to pick Gold Royale Voucher.

