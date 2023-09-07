New Free Emote event in Free Fire: Get Arm Wave emote, vouchers, and more rewards

Garena offers attractive freebies to Free Fire players now and then. These are generally offered as rewards for completing a particular set of tasks and can be a great way to keep the playerbase engaged in the game. As part of the new event, you can collect a free Arm Wave emote alongside multiple vouchers and in-game currency.

You can qualify for these rewards by simply playing a particular number of games while the event is underway. If you already own the emote, you can also choose 5x Gold Royale Vouchers, making the event worthwhile.

Guide to get Arm Wave emote in Free Fire

This is the new event added to the game (Image via Garena)

The event featuring the Arm Wave emote commenced on September 5, 2023, and will remain active in Free Fire until September 18, 2023. The requirements to get the free emote and other FF rewards from the new event are as follows:

Play 10 BR or CS ranked matches to get free 2000x Gold.

Play 20 BR or CS ranked matches to get free 3x Luck Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: October 31, 2023).

Play 30 BR or CS ranked matches to get free Arm Wave emote or 5x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: October 31, 2023).

The requirements are attached in a way that the progress will be counted concurrently towards all of these. As a result, you will have to play a total of 30 matches to become eligible for getting all three sets of rewards.

Since buying emotes generally costs a few hundred Free Fire diamonds in the battle royale title, try not to miss out on this opportunity and complete the requirements soon.

Steps to claim the Arm Wave emote

Visit the "Events" section to find all the active events (Image via Garena)

Listed below are steps you can follow to claim the Arm Wave emote and other available rewards:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire and proceed to the Events section by clicking its icon left of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the “Free Emote” event under the “Path to Victory” section. This will take you to the newly commenced event.

Step 3: Finally, tap “Claim” beside the relevant rewards to receive them within the game.

You may subsequently equip the emote by proceeding to the Vault section.

Free Fire Path to Victory Event calendar

The event calendar of Path to Victory (Image via Garena)

Path to Victory provides the next set of activities in Free Fire in the form of multiple events, each providing a wide range of rewards. The following are all the events specified in the Path to Victory event calendar:

Win a Free Emote – September 5 to September 18

Weekend Challenge – September 8 to September 10

Help-Up Challenge – September 12 to September 18

Damage Challenge – September 15 to September 18

Daily Gold Drop – September 5 to September 18

Thus, you have plenty of action until mid-September, while these activities keep you busy as you look to earn multiple freebies.

