Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 day 4: Overall standings, top 5 players and more 

Day 4 of the Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 has just concluded. Team Mafiabala had another astonishing day as they took their first booyah of the event. In total, they have accumulated 288 points with the help of 130 kills. Their closest competitors are Team Mafia with 129 kills and 274 points, with Team Fozy Ajay rounding out the top three with 242 points. Team Iconic also performed well on the day, moving up three spots to finish in fourth spot.

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 Day 4: Match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Winter Invitational after day 4 (Image via Free Fire)

Team Mafia won the opening match with seven frags. Team PVS also went all-out for 10 kills.

Team Delete won the second match of the day, contested by Purgatory, with eight frags, followed by Team Killer with five frags. Team Iconic was eliminated early, however, they were able to collect seven frags.

Team Yogi won the event's first booyah with 13 frags, and Yogi earned MVP with seven frags. Team Iconic once again showed strong gaming to finish second with four frags.

After Match 3, Team Mafia took up the pole position from Mafiabala's squad, with FozyAjay finishing third.

Team Mafiabala won the fourth and sixth matches of the day, which were contested in Bermuda and Kalahari, respectively, with nine and twelve frags. Ansh won MVP with three frags in the fourth match, while Radhethakur won with four kills in the last match.

Team Delete went all out to win their second booyah of the day with a massive 16 frags, with Koushik and Swastik taking five frags each. Meanwhile, Team FozyAjay performed admirably, racking up ten kills.

Radhe Thakur leads MVP standings with 52 kills (Image via Garena Free Fire)

It will be interesting to see whether Team Mafiabala will run away with the trophy tomorrow or whether any other team will spoil their party.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider