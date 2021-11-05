5 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map for passive players

Bermuda is the most popular Battle Royale map for Free Fire. Players choose this map the most when it comes to pushing their ranks in the mobile game.

Some of the popular spots in Bermuda are Bimasakti Strip and Pochinok. However, these landing spots are meant for aggressive players. This article will go over the less popular landing spots in Bermuda so that Free Fire players can excel in passive gameplay.

Best landing locations in Bermuda for passive Free Fire gamers

1) Observatory

This place is located at the extreme west corner of the map. Since it has several buildings, players can seek refuge even if enemies land in the same area.

Beginners will have to be extra careful when the zone shrinks as Observatory is located towards the edge of the map. The video above will help players choose the best hiding spot in Observatory.

2) Riverside

This area is located towards the northern side of the map. Players can get decent loot from the cluster of houses located towards the northern side of the road.

Players can also cross the river and head over to Plantation for more loot. They can also choose to camp and maintain a low profile.

3) Sentosa

Sentosa is a separate island located towards the bottom right corner of Bermuda. Passive players in Free Fire can land here and get good loot.

However, they will have to be careful and cross the bridge towards the main map soon as they might not have sufficient time once the zone starts reducing. One bridge leads to Pochinok and the other to Cape Town.

4) Bullseye

Bullseye is located towards the top left corner of the map. Players can gather the necessary supplies and camp for a while, after which they can head over to Shipyard for more loot.

Free Fire gamers can also choose to head over to Graveyard in search of more loot. Plantation is another good choice if they want to camp and wait it out till the zone shrinks to a smaller size.

5) Rim Nam Village

This area is located towards the bottom left corner of the Free Fire map. It has fewer houses to loot from, but players can gather the basic necessities needed for survival.

Since it is not a popular location, passive players easily choose this spot. If players find themselves being attacked, there are sufficient hiding places to take cover.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for beginners and reflects the opinion of the author.

