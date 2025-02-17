Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring: Winners, overall standings, and prize pool distribution 

Chinese club All Gamers emerged victorious in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring. The team secured a cash prize of around $3000 and also qualified for the World Series SEA Spring. The team showcased a splendid performance in the finale and grabbed 118 points, including 70 eliminations. They won two Booyahs in six matches of the finale.

PT Esports claimed the second spot with 102 points and two Booyahs. The team missed out on a spot in the FFWS SEA by 16 points. While the club had an amazing start to the finale and won the first match, they stumbled in the last few games.

JV Esports ended up third with 101 points despite not winning a single Booyah. The Free Fire squad had an impressive run in the Point Rush. Avida finished in the fourth position with 96 points and two Booyahs. The team won two consecutive matches in the finale but faced difficulties in their last three encounters.

Overall standings of Free Fire World Series Thailand Spring Finals

All Gamers Global - 119 points PT Esports - 102 points JV Esports - 101 points Avida X KOC - 96 points Artemis - 94 points Generational9 - 85 points Blue Esports - 85 points JAS Academy - 69 points SAAB - 69 points Thug - 83 points Wow Wow Esports - 53 points Top Star - 15 points

Prize pool distribution of FFW Thailand

A total prize pool of around $15,000 was awarded among 18 teams. Here is a look at the distribution of the prize money:

All Gamers - $2967 PT Esports - $1780 JV Esports - $1335 Avida - $1038 Artemis - $890 Generation9 - $890 Blue - $741 JAS Academy - $741 SAAB - $593 Thug - $593 Wow Wow Esports- $534 Top Star - $534 Adbenz - $445 Fourarm- $445 Mirinda - $356 Ratchanon - $356 Core Memory Esports - $296 Akira Esports - $296

Artemis had an amazing run in the knockout stage but faltered in the finals and finished fifth with 94 points. Generation9 and Blue Esports were sixth and seventh, respectively. JAS Academy, who finished second in the Knockout stage, came eighth in the finals. The squad was first in the Point Rush stage but lost their momentum in the ultimate round.

SAAB and Thug also had a below-average run throughout this Free Fire event. They ranked 9th and 10th, respectively. Wow Wow Esports and Top Esports brought up the bottom two of the Grand Finals.

