  Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring: Winners, overall standings, and prize pool distribution 

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring: Winners, overall standings, and prize pool distribution 

By Gametube
Modified Feb 17, 2025 12:41 IST
All Gamers wins FFWS Thailand Spring 2025
All Gamers wins FFWS Thailand Spring 2025 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Thailand)

Chinese club All Gamers emerged victorious in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring. The team secured a cash prize of around $3000 and also qualified for the World Series SEA Spring. The team showcased a splendid performance in the finale and grabbed 118 points, including 70 eliminations. They won two Booyahs in six matches of the finale.

PT Esports claimed the second spot with 102 points and two Booyahs. The team missed out on a spot in the FFWS SEA by 16 points. While the club had an amazing start to the finale and won the first match, they stumbled in the last few games.

JV Esports ended up third with 101 points despite not winning a single Booyah. The Free Fire squad had an impressive run in the Point Rush. Avida finished in the fourth position with 96 points and two Booyahs. The team won two consecutive matches in the finale but faced difficulties in their last three encounters.

Overall standings of Free Fire World Series Thailand Spring Finals

  1. All Gamers Global - 119 points
  2. PT Esports - 102 points
  3. JV Esports - 101 points
  4. Avida X KOC - 96 points
  5. Artemis - 94 points
  6. Generational9 - 85 points
  7. Blue Esports - 85 points
  8. JAS Academy - 69 points
  9. SAAB - 69 points
  10. Thug - 83 points
  11. Wow Wow Esports - 53 points
  12. Top Star - 15 points

Prize pool distribution of FFW Thailand

A total prize pool of around $15,000 was awarded among 18 teams. Here is a look at the distribution of the prize money:

  1. All Gamers - $2967
  2. PT Esports - $1780
  3. JV Esports - $1335
  4. Avida - $1038
  5. Artemis - $890
  6. Generation9 - $890
  7. Blue - $741
  8. JAS Academy - $741
  9. SAAB - $593
  10. Thug - $593
  11. Wow Wow Esports- $534
  12. Top Star - $534
  13. Adbenz - $445
  14. Fourarm- $445
  15. Mirinda - $356
  16. Ratchanon - $356
  17. Core Memory Esports - $296
  18. Akira Esports - $296
Artemis had an amazing run in the knockout stage but faltered in the finals and finished fifth with 94 points. Generation9 and Blue Esports were sixth and seventh, respectively. JAS Academy, who finished second in the Knockout stage, came eighth in the finals. The squad was first in the Point Rush stage but lost their momentum in the ultimate round.

SAAB and Thug also had a below-average run throughout this Free Fire event. They ranked 9th and 10th, respectively. Wow Wow Esports and Top Esports brought up the bottom two of the Grand Finals.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
