Free Fire x Amazon Prime: How to get free Cube Fragments this month

Free Fire often collaborates with celebrities and organizations to bring something new to the table. In August 2021, developers of the battle royale game partnered with Amazon Prime to provide exciting rewards to mobile gamers.

From characters to exciting in-game accessories, these rewards are sought-after by players who enjoy the title. Free Fire rewards for Amazon Prime are distributed over a six-month period, and players have the option to claim two rewards per month (except August and February).

Free Fire X Amazon Prime collaboration

List of rewards for the Amazon Prime event (Image via Free Fire)

All players have to do to claim the rewards is link their Amazon Prime account to the Free Fire one. As per the dates for which the reward is available, they just have to log in and claim their rewards. The complete list of rewards and their respective timelines is given below:

Hayato was available from 19 August 2021 to 1 September 2021

Diamond Royale Vouchers X5 was available from 2 September 2021 to 15 September 2021

Weapon Royale Vouchers X5 was available from 28 October 2021 to 10 November 2021

Kapelle was available from 14 October 2021 to 27 October 2021

Ottero was available from 9 December 2021 to 22 December 2021

Cube Fragments X5 is available from 23 December 2021 to 5 January 2022

Surfboard skin will be available from 6 January 2022 to 19 January 2022

Ottero pet skin will be available from 20 January 2022 to 2 February 2022

How to claim Cube Fragments?

The latest reward offered as part of the Free Fire X Amazon Prime collaboration is five Cube Fragments. Players can follow the steps given below to claim the reward:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon.

News section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They should head over to the News section and then tap on Go To.

Players can claim the Cube Fragments (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will be redirected to a website where they can click on the Claim button below the Magic Cube Fragments.

Edited by Shaheen Banu