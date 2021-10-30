Free Fire Amazon Prime rewards: How to claim free Weapon Royale vouchers this week

Free Fire is famous for giving away rewards quite frequently. The rewards include rare skins, bundles and sometimes even characters that players can use in battle royale and Clash Squad matches.

Back in August 2021, Garena partnered up with Amazon to give rewards to Prime members. Players have to link their Amazon Prime account with Free Fire to claim these rewards.

How to acquire the Weapon Royale voucher in Free Fire?

The Weapon Royale Voucher is one of the free Amazon Prime rewards offered by Free Fire. Interestingly, players will not get one but five of these vouchers.

Free Fire gamers have a span of two weeks ie. from 28 October 2021 to 10 November 2021, to claim the rewards. In order to do so, they will have to follow the steps given below:

Calendar icon is present at the right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: They will have to open Free Fire and click on the Calendar icon.

“AMAZON PRIME REWARDS” in the News section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players will then have to tap on the News section and go to “AMAZON PRIME REWARDS.”

Step 3: After that, they have to tap on the “Go To” option.

Weapon Royale Voucher X5 (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the Weapon Royale voucher icon appears, they will have to click on the Claim button.

If players have not linked their Amazon Prime account to Free Fire, they can take a look at this article to learn how.

Upcoming Amazon Prime rewards

Garena has partnered up with Amazon to give free rewards to players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are a few of the upcoming Amazon Prime rewards that Free Fire gamers can claim until 2 February 2021:

Ottero (9 December 2021 to 22 December 2021)

Magic Cube Fragments X5 (23 December 2021 to 5 January 2022)

Surfboard skin (6 January 2022 to 19 January 2022)

Ottero pet skin (20 January 2022 to 2 February 2022)

