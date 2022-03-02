Free Fire x Assassin's Creed rewards: How to get free Hooded Parachute this week

Free Fire doesn’t hold back when it comes to collaborations, with several new ones taking place regularly. Recently, content based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise has begun to make its way into the game, allowing players to acquire several themed items.

One of the events that has begun is the Free Hooded Parachute (Cumulative Login). As the name implies, users must sign in to receive a free parachute skin.

How to get free Hooded Parachute from Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed event

Gamers just have to sign in for five days (Image via Garena)

The event began on 28 February and will last for one week until it concludes on 7 March. Players can earn three rewards simply by logging into the game. Here are the specifics that have to be met:

Log in 1 day: Cart of Hay

Log in 3 days: Gold Royale Voucher

Log in 5 days: Hooded Parachute

Accordingly, users will not have to exert much effort, and they will be able to claim all the items on 4 March if they have signed in on each of the days since the event began.

Steps to redeem the rewards:

Step 1: Users first have to visit the event section within Free Fire.

Step 2: Under the ‘The Creed of Fire’ tab in the game, they have to tap on the ‘Free Hooded Parachute’ section.

Step 3: Finally, gamers should press the ‘Claim’ button next to the skin.

Other Assassin’s Creed themed events

Dates of the various events (Image via Garena)

Only one event based on the collaboration has commenced in Free Fire, and other events will be starting in the next few days. Here’s the calendar:

Cumulative login (28 February - 7 March)

Assassin: The Chosen (4 March - 13 March)

Target List (4 March - 13 March)

Assassin Training Kill (4 March - 8 March)

Daily Login (4 March - 13 March)

Daily Scout (4 March - 13 March)

Aftermatch Drop (4 March - 13 March)

Personality Test (4 March - 13 March)

12 March Login (12 March)

The Academy (7 March - 13 March)

Assassin Training Booyah (8 March - 13 March)

As a result, users will have to wait a few more days for the event to start in full swing.

