Free Fire x Demon Slayer Collaboration event guide: Get free Tengen’s Bundle and Tanjiro Style Backpack

The Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration event is now available in the game, offering players an opportunity to win the coveted Tengen's Bundle and Tanjiro Style Backpack. Even though all these items are available for free, you will need to complete the various missions on the Ability Chart to earn Stars and claim them.

During this event, you can also obtain a Demon Slayer-themed avatar, banner, and even Chachamaru, which you can use on the Spawn Islands.

Tengen's Bundle and Tanjiro Style Backpack up for grabs in Free Fire

This is the latest event inside the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced the web event featuring the Tengen's Bundle and Tanjiro Style Backpack in Free Fire on September 29, 2023. It will run until October 13, 2023.

There will be a five-dimensional Ability Chart representing your combat style throughout the event. You must complete tasks on the chart to obtain Stars and level your rating from Booyah I to Booyah VI.

You will have to collect a total of 250 Stars (Image via Garena)

You can get the following premium rewards with Stars from the Free Fire event:

10 Stars – 1000x Gold

20 Stars – Booyah Day 2023 music

30 Stars – 1000x Gold

40 Stars – Chachamaru

50 Stars – 1000x Gold

60 Stars – Chachamaru

70 Stars – 1500x Gold

80 Stars – Secret Clue

90 Stars – 1500x Gold

100 Stars – Secret Clue

115 Stars – Tanjiro Style Banner

130 Stars – 3000x Gold

145 Stars – 3000x Gold

160 Stars – Tanjiro Avatar

175 Stars – 4000x Gold

190 Stars – 4000x Gold

205 Stars – Tanjiro Style Backpack

220 Stars – 5000x Gold

235 Stars – 5000x Gold

250 Stars – Tengen’s Bundle

You must claim all the Stars from previous tasks under a particular dimension to unlock the next ones.

Steps to get free Tengen's Bundle and Tanjiro Style Backpack in Free Fire

Access the event by following simple steps (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps you can follow to claim the Demon Slayer-themed rewards in the game:

Step 1: Press the Demon Slayer icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click the enter option to access the event interface.

Step 3: Complete the missions of a particular dimension and then the adjacent ones to claim Stars.

Step 4: You can now claim your hard-earned items, including the outfit and backpack, by clicking on the corresponding icons.

Given the event's length, accumulating 250 Stars should not be difficult, and it is worthwhile because the featured cosmetics are among the most sought-after items in the game. Moreover, you will also receive 30,000 Gold, which can be utilized to make spins in the Free Fire Demon Slayer Royale.

