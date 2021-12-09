Free Fire x Money Heist event rewards for Indian server: Get free 'Team Heist' parachute skin for free

Free Fire has previously partnered with a variety of well-known organizations, celebrities, and other entities, and currently, events related to the Money Heist association are taking place in the battle royale game. Developers have added many themed rewards, and users are extremely excited to get their hands on them.

Garena will provide a free parachute skin to users in one of the upcoming events. Here are further details on how users can acquire it on Free Fire.

Note: The event hasn’t started, and users will only get the skin after it starts.

Free Fire: How to get free ‘Team Heist’ parachute skin on Indian server

This is the official event calendar of the collaboration (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned in the calendar of the Money Heist events, a parachute skin titled – “Team Heist Parachute” is going to be provided to the players for free on 11 December, which also happens to be the peak day of the celebrations.

Users will have to log into the battle royale title on the respective date to claim it. So, they are recommended not to miss this easy opportunity to get a free reward.

Another surfboard will be given out for free to the players (Image via Free FIre)

Apart from this, the “Chill on Bills Skyboard” will be obtainable for free on the same day as well. However, individuals would have to accumulate a total playtime of 30 minutes to obtain that.

On 11 December, gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to get the Team Heist Parachute for free:

Step 1: Users need to start Free Fire on their devices and tap on this icon to access the event interface.

Press here to access the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: On their screens, they will find the “Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run” section. Next, individuals should press the “Login Rewards” option in the bottom left corner.

Step 3: A “Claim” button will be present beneath the parachute skin, clicking on which will redeem the item.

This will be up for redemption (Image via Free Fire)

After redemption, gamers can visit the “Collection” section in Free Fire to equip the new skin.

Edited by Rohit Mishra