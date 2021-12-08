How to get legendary surfboard skin in Free Fire from Money Heist collab event

Free Fire has an excellent track record of successful collaborations which have offered memorable and unique experiences to players.

The game recently partnered again with popular Netflix show Money Heist, and events related to the collaboration have been going on for a few days now, with 11 December being the peak day. Typically, a new series of events is added to the game on peak days.

The developers have released teasers of the events offering a preview of the rewards that will be accessible on 11 December. One of the items showcased is the Chill on Bills Skyboard.

Steps to get a free legendary surfboard in Free Fire

Chill on Bills Skyboard is a legendary item that players will be able to attain during the new playtime event, which will be available on 11 December 2021. It is a single-day event and features a surfboard as a reward.

As the name implies, users will have to play Free Fire for the stipulated time. In this playtime event, the threshold is set at 30 minutes.

Players may follow the steps given below to get the Chill on Bills Skyboard after the commencement of the new event:

Step 1: First, users must load up Free Fire and complete the requirement of 30 minutes of play time.

Select the 'Play to get Surfboard' tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers can open the events system by clicking on the calendar option and selecting Plan Bermuda: Raid & Run tab.

Users will find a claim button beside the surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players should then select “Play to get Surfboard” and press the claim button beside the Chill on Bills Skyboard. They can then equip the item from the collection section.

Users only need to play for 30 minutes on 11 December 2021 to attain the rewards. However, as mentioned earlier, the event is exclusive to the peak day. Thus, gamers missing out on the rewards will not have the opportunity to get them at a later date.

