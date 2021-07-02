Free Fire X Street Fighter collab event: How to get new Furinkazan AWM and sports car skin

Free Fire x Street Fighter collaboration is currently underway and is expected to bring forth a plethora of themed items, including Ryu and Chun Li outfits, numerous reskins, and more. The collaboration calendar has been revealed, and the developers have many events in store for players.

These events will offer many free themed items like surfboards and parachutes, in addition to keeping players glued to the game for days to come.

A new AWM – Furinkazan and Street Fighter sports car have been added to Free Fire as part of the new faded wheel. Unlike other events, these items can only be acquired by spending diamonds.

Also read: SWAM’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

How to get Street Fighter themed AWM and car skin from the faded wheel in Free Fire

The new faded wheel was added on July 2nd, 2021, and will be available until July 8th. During this period, interested users need to spend diamonds to acquire rewards. The prize pool for the event features a total of 10 items as listed below:

AWM – Furinkazan

Pet food

Scan Playcard (3d)

Clear Skies parachute

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

M101 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Soul of Andes backpack

Cube Fragment

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Sports Car – Street Fighter

Users must remove two of the undesired items from the list and then draw a reward at random by spending diamonds. Once an item has been procured, it will be grayed out and will not be repeated. Thus, increasing the chances of achieving the grand prize of AWM and car skin.

Two rewards have to be removed from the prize pool

The cost of every spin will gradually increase and is as follows: 19, 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds. Moreover, the first spin is available for free, and players can take their chance to acquire the reward.

The developers have also offered the second and third spins at a discounted rate of 9 and 19 diamonds. Hence, users are guaranteed grand prizes for 933 diamonds.

Also read: Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Here are the steps players can follow to obtain rewards from the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Players must click on the "Luck Royale" section on the left side of the screen.

Click on the "Spin" button

Step 2: Next, they should select "Faded Wheel" and then remove two of the items that they don’t wish to obtain.

Step 3: Once they have been removed, players can make the required number of spins to obtain the rewards.

Also read: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire for Season 38 Elite Pass in July 2021

Edited by Shaheen Banu