Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Very few Free Fire players have gained success in the sphere of esports and content creation at the same time. Muhammad Fauzi Filawan, better known by his in-game name KasiiiH or by his YouTube channel Frontal Gaming, is a well-known figure in the Indonesian community.

In addition to representing RRQ Hide, he also runs a channel with over 11.7 million subscribers, where he primarily uploads his gameplay. The player's popularity is also reflected in the fact that he has over 4.1 million Instagram followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID is 225009777. In the meantime, he is placed in Diamond 2 in the BR-Ranked while he has achieved Gold 4 in the CS-Ranked. The player maintains the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has participated in 1098 solo matches and has remained unscathed on 156 occasions, corresponding to a 14.20%-win rate. He has accumulated 4850 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 5.15.

Additionally, the professional player has attained 94 first places in 647 duo games, accumulating a win percentage of 14.52%. He has recorded 2824 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.11.

In the end, Frontal Gaming has 15687 squad matches on his profile while boasting 2064 Booyahs, which eventually sums up to a win ratio of 13.15%. He churned out 55835 kills while acquiring a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Ranked stats

He has scored 455 kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has featured in a single solo encounter and has not scored a kill or a win yet.

He has chalked up 6 Booyahs in 109 squad games, acquiring a win rate of 5.50% in the process. Frontal Gaming has taken down 455 opponents, with a K/D ratio of 4.42.

CS Career stats

He has participated in 1454 Clash Squad matches (Image via Garena)

He has been engaged in 1454 Clash Squad games and has bagged 911 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 62.65%. With 9387 eliminations, the player maintains a KDA of 2.30 and an average damage per match of 3661.

Note: Frontal Gaming's Free Fire stats are subject to change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade's estimates, Frontal Gaming's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel fall anywhere between $701 to $11.2K. The annual estimates range anywhere from $8.4K and $134.5K.

YouTube channel

Frontal Gaming began his career on YouTube more than four years ago; nevertheless, the channel now only has 100 videos. These uploads have accumulated 251 million views overall, which is not a small figure.

The player has not been very active in recent months and has posted just two videos in the last 30 days. He posted 2.803 million views during the same period.

