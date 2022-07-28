Frontal Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in July 2022

Only a handful of Free Fire players have been able to simultaneously establish themselves as stars in the realms of the game's content creation and esports. One of these names is the Indonesian player Muhammad Fauzi Filawan, who is popularly known as Frontal Gaming.

He has been working on the channel since 2018 and has more than 11.7 million subscribers and 4 million followers on his Instagram handle, underlining his popularity. However, Frontal Gaming has not been very active as a content creator in recent months and has only uploaded two videos in the last 30 days.

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, earnings, and other details

Frontal Gaming's ID in Free Fire MAX is 225009777. He is placed in Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Gold 1 in the CS-Ranked mode in the ongoing seasons. His lifetime and ranked stats are outlined in the following sections:

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played 15803 squad games (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has entered 1098 solo games and came out victorious 156 times, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.20%. He maintains a K/D ratio of 5.15 and a headshot rate of 21.22%, with 4850 eliminations and 1029 headshots.

Coming to the duo matches, he has earned 94 wins in the 647 duo encounters, leading to a win rate of 14.52%. The Indonesian star has taken down 2824 opponents, and 622 of these eliminations have been via headshots, giving him a kill-to-death ratio of 5.11 and a headshot percentage of 22.03%.

Frontal Gaming has also chalked up 2071 Booyahs in 15803 squad matches, which equals a win percentage of 13.10%. He has racked up 56311 eliminations with 15441 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.10 and a headshot percentage of 27.42%.

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming has not played solo and duo games (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 59 ranked squad games in this Free Fire MAX season and has bettered the opposition four times, acquiring a win rate of 6.77%. With 292 eliminations under his belt, he has also acquired 97 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.31 and a headshot percentage of 33.22%.

Note: Frontal Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on July 28, 2022. This is subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Frontal Gaming's monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Muhammad Fauzi Filawan's estimated monthly income through the YouTube channel to be between $334 and $5.3K. The yearly income is expected to be between $4K to $64.1K.

YouTube channel

The player has been working on Frontal Gaming YouTube since 2018 and had 4.5 million subscribers by the end of 2019. He enjoyed tremendous growth in 2020 as well while surpassing nine million subscribers.

The YouTuber currently has just over 100 uploads to the channel, which collectively stands at 254 million views. Although the content creator has posted a handful of videos in the last 30 days, he has acquired 1.336 million views in the same period.

