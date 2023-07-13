Gaming iCON's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Sanjay, better known to his audience by the name of his main YouTube channel, Gaming iCON, is a Free Fire MAX content creator from India. He has more than 1.54 million subscribers on the channel, which is filled with tips-and-tricks videos, and over 21.2k followers on his Instagram handle. His other channels are Sanjay Unfiltered (41k subscribers) and BOO Chen (3.59k subscribers).

This article takes a look at Gaming iCON's stats in Free Fire.

What is Gaming iCON's Free Fire ID?

Gaming iCON's Free Fire ID is 977725291. His guild's name is also GAMING ICON, and its ID is 65333080. The YouTuber is placed in Gold 3 in BR-Ranked Season 34 and Diamond 1 in CS-Ranked Season 19.

His current set of Free Fire stats is as follows:

BR Career stats

Gaming iCON's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming iCON has participated in 1632 solo matches and finished at the top of the podium 117 times, scoring a win rate of 7.16%. He has killed 3305 opponents, averaging 2.18 kills per death.

The YouTuber has also bagged 212 Booyahs in 2195 duo matches, recording a win rate of 9.65%. He has amassed 4428 eliminations, yielding him a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Gaming iCON has featured in 7147 squad matches and romped to victory 1843 times, translating to a win rate of 25.78%. He has registered 19837 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming iCON's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming iCON has not featured in any solo, duo, or squad matches during BR-Ranked Season 34.

Note: The stats recorded here were recorded at the time of writing. All these numbers will change as Gaming iCON participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Estimated monthly income

Gaming iCON's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Per Social Blade, the Gaming iCON channel's monthly revenue is between $160 and $2.6K. It is believed to earn between $1.9K and $30.7K annually.

YouTube channel

Sanjay began posting content on his Gaming iCON channel over four years ago. He has since posted close to 900 videos, resulting in a mammoth 106 million views.

The channel has received decent traction over the last few months. According to Social Blade, it has received 639.806k views in the last 30 days. However, it did not gain a single subscriber in that period.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and you should refrain from playing the game. You can instead try the MAX version of the title, which is not among the blocked applications.

