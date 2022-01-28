Gaming with Laila's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, monthly income and more in January 2022

The enormous audience in India for Free Fire has pushed several players to pursue streaming and content creation. Mansha Rathore, popular in the community as Gaming with Laila, is one of several YouTubers who have found huge success in this field.

She commands a great following, with her subscriber count standing at 1.83 million. On top of this, Mansha also streams the battle royale title on her second channel Happy Laila Live, which has 272k subscribers.

What is Gaming with Laila's Free Fire ID and stats?

Gaming with Laila's Free Fire ID is 1147750136. Her stats as of today are:

Lifetime stats

She has played only 509 squad games (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has engaged in 12221 squad games and come out on top in 3177 of these, adding to a win rate of 25.99%. She has accumulated 22525 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Mansha has participated in 1431 duo matches and racked up 239 Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 16.70%. With 2117 kills, she has upheld a kill-to-death ratio of 1.78.

She has played comparatively lower solo games and has only 509 appearances, winning 21 at a win percentage of 4.12%. Gaming with Laila has recorded 501 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.03.

Ranked stats

Gaming with Laila has won 9 of the 14 squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has featured in 14 squad matches and converted 9 of these into victories, resulting in a win percentage of 64.28%. With 56 eliminations, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 11.20.

She has played a single duo game and maintained a 100%-win rate, killing two opponents in the process at a K/D ratio of 2.

Note: Gaming with Laila's Free Fire stats are subject to change

Rank and guild

Gaming with Laila's guild (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila is placed in Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked and Gold IV in CS-Ranked. She leads the Bindass Gang, whose ID is 3006965096.

Income

Gaming with Laila's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Mansha Rathore's YouTube channel is projected to earn a monthly revenue of $1.9K - $29.7K. The estimated yearly income is $22.2K - $355.9K, depending on the given level of viewership.

YouTube channel

Mansha Rathore has been generating content on her Gaming with Laila channel for almost two years. She has successfully gathered 1.83 million subscribers and surpassed 201 million total views. Of the 706 uploads on her channel, the most popular video has itself garnered 5.6 million views.

Edited by R. Elahi