Garena Free Fire diamonds redeem code and redemption guide (2022)

Diamonds are very valuable in Free Fire, and users need to actively purchase the same with real money in order to have access to them. Due to the fact that many players cannot afford that procedure, they look for alternate techniques that they may use to obtain the in-game currency for free.

There are specific solutions, such as redemption codes, emerging to help gamers. These codes become available for a particular server and should be used before they expire. The following section looks at the code that the developers published for diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive diamonds

The following code provides players with free diamonds within the game:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

The exact rewards offered using it are 50 diamonds, 3x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crates, and 3x Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crates.

Disclaimer: This code may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Complete redemption guide: How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Redemption of redeem codes is pretty simple, and gamers can check out the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Players should start by heading to the official ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ Clicking on this link will take them to it.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Rewards Redemption Site is a website created by the developers specifically to utilize redeem codes.

Gamers can sign in using the required method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals can subsequently sign in. They should only do this through the platform linked to their in-game accounts.

Step 3: Finally, a text box will appear where gamers can carefully enter the corresponding redeem code. They can then tap on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Players can paste the redeem code and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

The code has to be entered without any errors.

Step 4: Upon successfully completing the process, the items will be delivered to them through Free Fire's in-game mail section shortly.

Steps to bind account

If players have still not linked their Free Fire accounts to any one of the platforms, they can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Users will have to first open the game on their devices and then visit the settings section by clicking on its icon located in the top-right corner.

Bind the Free Fire account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, the players can select any platform under the ‘Basic’ tab and ‘Account’ section.

Once the process of linking is complete, gamers will be able to use the redeem codes, and they can follow the steps mentioned above for the same procedure.

