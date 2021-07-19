Garena Free Fire download for PC (Windows): All you need to know

As one of the leading mobile battle royale titles, Free Fire stands out amongst the competition with its unique features like characters and pets. Each new update has brought in exciting in-game content that has helped it grow. It has now overtaken 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store.
Players can enjoy Free Fire on both Android and iOS platforms. Several players also wish to play the game on their PCs or laptop. For this, they will have to use an Android emulator.
Also read: How to get free Jai character and gun skins in Free Fire
Playing Free Fire on PC
Players need an Android emulator to run and play Android applications, including Free Fire, on their PC or laptop. Several such softwares are available with BlueStacks, Nox Player, LD Players, and Gameloop, to name a few popular ones.
BlueStacks has several features, making it a popular choice among Free Fire users. Here are some of them:
- Shooting mode
- Pre-set controls with options to customize it
- Option to run multiple instances
- Real-time translations
- Smart controls letting users lock and free the cursor.
- Steps on how Free Fire can be downloaded on BlueStacks
Step 1: You should visit the official BlueStacks website and install the emulator on your PC. This link will guide you to its website.
Step 2: Once the installation is complete, you must open the emulator and log in to your Google account. Subsequently, you must open the Play Store and search for “Free Fire” using the search option.
Step 3: Multiple results will appear on your screen. You need to select the one which is the most relevant and tap on the “Install” option.
Step 4: Free Fire will then be downloaded and installed on the BlueStacks emulator soon, enabling you to play the game on your PC or laptop.
Step 5: After the installation ends, you will have to log in to your account using any available methods to enjoy the quick-paced title.
Also read: How to claim Garena Free Fire rewards using redeem codes on redemption site