Garena Free Fire download for PC (Windows): All you need to know

As one of the leading mobile battle royale titles, Free Fire stands out amongst the competition with its unique features like characters and pets. Each new update has brought in exciting in-game content that has helped it grow. It has now overtaken 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store.

Players can enjoy Free Fire on both Android and iOS platforms. Several players also wish to play the game on their PCs or laptop. For this, they will have to use an Android emulator.

Playing Free Fire on PC

Players need an Android emulator to run and play Android applications, including Free Fire, on their PC or laptop. Several such softwares are available with BlueStacks, Nox Player, LD Players, and Gameloop, to name a few popular ones.

BlueStacks has several features, making it a popular choice among Free Fire users. Here are some of them:

Shooting mode

Pre-set controls with options to customize it

Option to run multiple instances

Real-time translations

Smart controls letting users lock and free the cursor.

Steps on how Free Fire can be downloaded on BlueStacks

Step 1: You should visit the official BlueStacks website and install the emulator on your PC. This link will guide you to its website.

You need to open the Play Store on the emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, you must open the emulator and log in to your Google account. Subsequently, you must open the Play Store and search for “Free Fire” using the search option.

You need to click the install button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Multiple results will appear on your screen. You need to select the one which is the most relevant and tap on the “Install” option.

You can open Free Fire (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 4: Free Fire will then be downloaded and installed on the BlueStacks emulator soon, enabling you to play the game on your PC or laptop.

You need to sign in using the preferred method (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After the installation ends, you will have to log in to your account using any available methods to enjoy the quick-paced title.

