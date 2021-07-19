How to get free Jai character and gun skins in Free Fire

Garena recently announced that the Jai character would be removed from Free Fire stores starting July 31st. They also revealed that events would be organized where players will stand a chance at procuring various rewards.

Finally, Jai’s Farewell event calendar has been revealed, and some events have already commenced. They provide permanent gun skins, gloo wall skins, and even the Jai character itself.

Obtaining Jai for free in Free Fire

Jai's Farewell Party will be available until July 25th (Image via Free Fire)

Jai is available as part of Jai’s Farewell Party. Gamers will have to collect 18 normal magazines and a special golden magazine to redeem the permanent character from the exchange store.

The store also features an exclusive Justice Fighter Gloo Wall skin.

Note: Users will only be able to get one of the two rewards. Also, redemption for the grand prizes starts only after July 24th.

Players can claim the Jai character or a gloo wall skin (Image via Free Fire)

Users will have to collect the normal magazine by completing various daily and event missions. While obtaining the golden magazine, they will have to share the link for the web event. When others click on their link, they will be awarded a golden magazine.

You can follow these steps to visit the event interface, collect the tokens, and redeem the prizes.

Step 1: You should select Jai’s Farewell section from the News tab.

They have to tap the go to button to head to the event's interface

Step 2: Next, you have to click the “Go To” button to visit the events interface.

Users need to complete missions to earn magazine (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After completing the missions, you can collect the tokens by clicking on the “Get Tokens Now” option and then claiming them.

Step 4: To redeem the prize, click the “Redeem Prizes” button and press the redeem button below the corresponding rewards.

How to get free gun skin in Free Fire

The AK47 - Justice Fighter (Image via Free Fire)

Users need to collect a Golden Crosshair by completing the missions, which they can later exchange for one of the following gun skins.

AK47 – Justice Fighter

AWM – Justice Fighter

M60 – Justice Fighter

UMP – Justice Fighter

Gamers can collect the gun skin by playing five games using Jai on July 24th. They can follow these steps on the given date:

Players can use the collected golden crosshair to get a free gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After playing five matches with Jai, you need to open the event and select Jai’s Party under the Jai’s Farewell tab.

Step 2: Then, you have to click on the “Collect Token” section and select the claim button.

There are multiple Justice Fighter themed gun skins up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you can exchange the token for one of the following gun skins.

