Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (15 March)

Users of Garena Free Fire have been on the lookout for solutions that can provide them with free items within the game, as the majority of the unique rewards require the expense of diamonds. Redeem codes are one of the most popular options that appear for them.

Garena regularly releases new codes for the battle royale title, but these can only be used on a particular server (server they were released for). Another downside is that they must be used up quickly since they have an expiration date beyond which they will cease to operate.

The following section takes a glance at all the latest codes made available.

Note: The accounts used in Free Fire and the MAX version are the same. So, upon redemption, players will be receiving the items in both games.

Latest Garena Free Fire and MAX version redeem codes

Here are the latest redeem codes that have been released for Garena Free Fire:

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

22NSM7UGSZM7

8HKNP6QR723U

FJHMP4KVEMV9

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

XT2SMB3YDWE2

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to their expiry dates and server restrictions.

Other codes can be found here.

Steps to using Free Fire redeem code easily

Rewards Redemption Site of the game enables the usage of redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Before going over the steps, players should be aware of the game’s Rewards Redemption Site, which is the website for the redemption process.

It requires players to sign in using the platform associated with their accounts, and guest accounts aren’t allowed to redeem the codes until and unless users bind them.

Here are the steps of redemption:

Step 1: Users must boot up any web browser and then search for Rewards Redemption Site. To be redirected, they can tap here.

Step 2: Players should then log in. Subsequently, they can enter the respective redeem code into the text field.

The code can be entered by players within the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon completing these steps, gamers can proceed with the redemption process by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button.

The rewards will shortly be sent to their accounts and will be available for claiming via the in-game mail section.

Edited by Shaheen Banu