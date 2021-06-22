Garena Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Redeem codes are an excellent way for players to acquire Free Fire items that they would normally have to buy using diamonds. These codes are made up of 12 characters, which include letters and numbers.

Players can use redeem codes to claim rewards on a website called the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes released for the Indian server in 2021

Here’s a list of all the Free Fire redeem codes that have been released for the Indian server in 2021 so far:

FFTILM659NZB

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFICDCTSL5FT

SARG886AV5GR

ESX24ADSGM4K

YXY3EGTLHGJX

3IBBMSL7AK8G

W0JJAFV3TU5E

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Note: If a player encounters an error using any of the redeem codes mentioned in this article, it likely means that they have expired. These redeem codes are meant for the Indian server and won’t work for players on other servers.

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should head to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so.

Players are required to log in before using the redeem codes

Step 2: They should log in to the website via one of the available platforms (Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, Twitter). The platform should be linked to the player's Free Fire account.

Note: Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They must link their Free Fire account to one of the available platforms.

Step 3: Players must then enter the redeem code in the text box/field and click on the “Confirm” button.

Players need to enter the redeem code and press the "Confirm" option

Step 4: Once the redemption process is completed successfully, the rewards will be sent to the player via the in-game mail section.

Players can watch the following video to learn more about the Free Fire redeem code redemption process:

