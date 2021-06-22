Garena Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Redeem codes are an excellent way for players to acquire Free Fire items that they would normally have to buy using diamonds. These codes are made up of 12 characters, which include letters and numbers.
Players can use redeem codes to claim rewards on a website called the Rewards Redemption Site.
Free Fire redeem codes released for the Indian server in 2021
Here’s a list of all the Free Fire redeem codes that have been released for the Indian server in 2021 so far:
- FFTILM659NZB
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCAC836MAC
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- SARG886AV5GR
- ESX24ADSGM4K
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
Note: If a player encounters an error using any of the redeem codes mentioned in this article, it likely means that they have expired. These redeem codes are meant for the Indian server and won’t work for players on other servers.
Using redeem codes in Free Fire
Players can follow these steps to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Players should head to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so.
Step 2: They should log in to the website via one of the available platforms (Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, Twitter). The platform should be linked to the player's Free Fire account.
Note: Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They must link their Free Fire account to one of the available platforms.
Step 3: Players must then enter the redeem code in the text box/field and click on the “Confirm” button.
Step 4: Once the redemption process is completed successfully, the rewards will be sent to the player via the in-game mail section.
Players can watch the following video to learn more about the Free Fire redeem code redemption process:
