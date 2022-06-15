Garena Free Fire MAX download for Android and iOS: Full process listed for OB34 update

Garena's tactical shooter, Free Fire MAX, offers stunning visual output alongside gameplay akin to the original eponymous battle royale game. The MAX variant has a plethora of battlefield action features, various guns, character skills, and strategies.

Free Fire MAX was launched worldwide in September 2021 and receives consistent updates. The developers have made several optimizations to the game in terms of interface, in-game skills, weapons, game modes, and many other aspects.

The most recent patch update Garena launched was the OB34 version, which significantly changed the title.

Garena Free Fire MAX download for smartphones explained

The developers introduced several adjustments and additions via the OB34 update, which readers can check out here. One notable change through the recent patch update was the new download size.

The MAX variant now has a file size of less than 500 MB, and the developers have cited the lag issues behind the change. After the optimization, the additional game size has been compensated with the DLC in the "Download center."

Here's what developers had to say about the change in file size:

"We recognize that Free Fire Max's HD graphics could cause a major burden to your mobile devices. Therefore, we tweaked a few areas to reduce this version's file size and, without compensating resolution, alleviate the performance drain that your devices might experience while running Free Fire Max. Now you can enjoy smoother graphics that make your gaming experience so much better."

The download process for Free Fire's MAX variant on Android and iOS is given below:

Free Fire's MAX variant on iOS/iPadOS (Image via App Store)

Step 1: Users should open the Google Play Store/Apple's App Store on their devices and use the search bar to find "FF MAX."

Here are the Play Store and App Store links for Free Fire's MAX variant:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax&hl=en_IN&gl=US

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax&hl=en_IN&gl=US Apple's App Store: https://apps.apple.com/my/app/garena-free-fire-max/id1480516829

FF MAX on Android (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: They need to tap on "Install/update/get" to start the game's download.

Step 3: Users can open the game from the Play Store/App Store page after downloading and installing.

Step 4: They can download the OB34 update files and sign in using Google, Facebook, Twitter, VK, or the guest account.

Step 5: After launching the game successfully, players can use the "Download Center" to download additional resource packages if they want.

They can also download the Free Fire MAX OB34 version on their PCs using an Android emulator like BlueStacks, GameLoop, MEmu, and LD Player. Gamers can install their preferred emulator on their PCs or laptops and use its Play Store or Game Center feature to install the title.

They can check out the official website/download links for the popular Android emulators here:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

Players can tap here to know more about the minimum system requirements.

