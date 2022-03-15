Garena Free Fire MAX login problem: All you need to know

Free Fire MAX is a spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire that was launched internationally in September 2021 with the OB30 iteration. The primary reason behind its release was to provide users with a better gameplay experience on their devices in terms of graphics, visuals, and more.

Moreover, after the standard version was banned in India, the MAX edition was among the most downloaded games since it was not on the list of prohibited applications. Since both versions of the game use the same servers, individuals have been able to use their existing accounts to play Free Fire MAX.

However, recently, many users have been experiencing login difficulties while attempting to access this specific version.

Login problems encountered by players in Garena Free Fire MAX

Error on the screens of players (Image via Garena)

When users attempt to launch Free Fire MAX, they are greeted with an error notice that reads "Network Connection Error" on their mobile screens. However, this isn't a problem for everyone and is only an issue on select networks.

Gamers have no other option than to wait patiently and not panic. They can also try out the two tips listed in the following section:

Tips that users can follow to fix the issue:

1) Change network: Individuals experiencing the issue can use a Hotspot or WiFi network. Upon doing so, they may be able to play the battle royale title without any problems.

2) Clear app data: Gamers are also recommended to clear the app data and then try to open Free Fire MAX on their devices. This might end up solving the problem for them.

It is also possible that the problem will be automatically rectified shortly. Furthermore, it should be noted that the developers have not offered any clarity regarding the issues that the gamers are experiencing.

Server status

Servers of the game are running without any issues (Image via Garena)

The game's servers are still up and operating and have not been shut down by the developers for any purpose. Subsequently, gamers can enjoy the various Holi-based events added to the Indian server.

Edited by Siddharth Satish