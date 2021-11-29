Garena Free Fire MAX OB31 release date and expected time for each region

The impending Free Fire MAX OB31 update is almost here, and there has been a great deal of anticipation among the game's playerbase for its release. As always, Garena will be introducing a plethora of unique elements into the game, which will enhance the overall gaming experience for players.

Free Fire's social media handles have already been updated with sneak peeks of new features. All that remains is for it to be officially launched tomorrow, i.e. 30 November.

Free Fire MAX OB31 update: Release date and time

Release date

This is one of the most talked-about topics in the game's community. OB31 update for Free Fire MAX will be released across the world on 30 November.

After its arrival, gamers will be able to download it onto their smartphones via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Expected time

There's always a maintenance break before the update is released (Image via Free Fire)

Before any Free Fire updates are deployed, servers are generally taken down for maintenance, during which players will not be able to play the game. This usually starts at around 9:00 am to 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The update will then be released a few hours into this process, i.e. in the range of 10:30 am to 12:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Maintenance continues to run for several hours and typically concludes between 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Players will only be able to access Free Fire after it ends.

Note: The above-mentioned times are only estimates, and there has been no formal announcement from the developers on the subject.

Features

There will be a multitude of new features added to the game, and users were previously given the opportunity to test out a number of them on the Advance Server.

Listed below are a few of the new features:

New graphics setting for Free Fire MAX

Chrono Ability change

New Craftland item: Portal

Battle Royale Adjustments: FF Token and more

New Rank: Master

Gameplay adjustment

Weapon crate adjustment

Safe zone visual enhancement

Edited by Siddharth Satish