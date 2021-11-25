Why only limited players can get Free Fire OB31 Advance Server activation codes

The end date of the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server has now been extended. Users can try out the new features until 29 November. As with all other test servers, it is required for players to have an activation code that is requested after signing in for the first time.

The code is provided to individuals after completing the registration process on the Free Fire Advance Server website. However, not everyone will receive it.

Free Fire's Advance Server has limited space

This is the statement of developers regarding the activation code (Image via Free Fire)

The code is provided to a restricted number of players after registration because the Advance Server has a limited capacity, i.e., it can only hold a few users.

Here’s what is precisely stated by the developers in the FAQ:

“Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you did not receive the activation code, please wait for our response.”

If users have not received it, wait for the developers to send it because there are no other alternatives to obtaining the activation code.

Players who have not yet registered should do so by following the steps:

Step 1: Using any available web browsers, users should go to the official Free Fire Advance Server website.

This link redirects to the site.

Users should press "Login Facebook" and sign in using their respective (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers need to sign in using the “Login Facebook” button. After they have completed that process, a form will be shown on the screens.

Gamers then need to enter all these details for the registration (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will then have to fill in the details like name, phone number, and email. Upon doing so, they finally should tap on the “Join Now” button.

Once they have completed all of these steps, they will be registered with a chance to obtain the activation code.

