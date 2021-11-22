Expected release dates for Free Fire OB31 update, Clash Squad Season 10, and Season 43 Elite Pass in India

Free Fire is often updated with fresh material, and the game's developers regularly introduce new elements to the game. The latest update was made available in September, and since then, users have been waiting patiently for the OB31 version to become available.

The amount of talk concerning the update has increased significantly in recent days. This is primarily due to the launch of the Advance Server, where individuals are allowed to test several features such as characters, pets, and more.

Probable release date of Free Fire OB31 update

Garena has currently provided no precise date or data regarding the release of OB31. But based on speculations, it will be implemented on 30 November.

The Gold Royale ends in nine days, i.e., 1 December (Image via Free Fire)

This follows a trend noticed on the dates of previous updates, which were released a day before the Gold Royale and Clash Squad Ranked Seasons concluded. Both will end on 1 December, meaning that Free Fire's new iteration may be introduced on 30 November.

When the patch is released, there will be a maintenance break, and users will be unable to access the server during that period.

Clash Squad Season 10

The Clash Squad season will end on 1 December (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, Clash Squad Season 9 ends on 1 December, and the upcoming one will start on the same date. After its conclusion, the ranks of the players will be reset in the same manner as previous seasons. Additionally, rewards will be sent to them via in-game mail.

Users can take a look at the Season 10 rewards that have been leaked in the video below:

Season 43 Elite Pass

Each Elite Pass is valid for one month, and a fresh one is always available at the start of the monthly cycle. As a result, Season 43 will be made accessible to players on 1 December, and they will be able to attain the two paid variants for 499 and 999 diamonds.

Items of the pass were leaked a while back, and readers can see the same below:

Note: These are the leaked rewards, and the official ones will be announced by the developers soon.

