How to get Free Fire Advance Server activation code for OB31 before server closing date

The Free Fire OB31 Advance Server was released a few days ago, allowing users to try out some of the new features that would be included in the upcoming update. It contains fresh material for gamers, such as a new character and a pet, among other functions.

However, not everyone has access to the test server because an activation code is required to get into it. The code is only supplied to a restricted number of players after they have completed the registration process.

Note: Getting the activation code is not guaranteed and users only have one chance to receive it.

A guide on how to receive the activation code for Free Fire OB31 update Advance Server

As mentioned earlier, the activation code for the test server is supplied after the registration process. Here are the procedures that players can follow to complete the same:

Step 1: To begin, gamers will have to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website on their device. They can use any of the web browsers to achieve the same.

(Clicking on this URL will take the users right there.)

Step 2: Once the players have arrived at the website mentioned above, they must click on “Login Facebook” and sign in.

After users tap on "Login Facebook," they need to enter their credentials and login (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Later on, a form will show up, prompting users to enter details including their name, email, and phone number to set up their profiles.

As the next step, gamers are required to enter these info in the text boxes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Individuals can enter all that information and tap on the “Join Now” option. The registration will be completed with this step.

The ongoing Free Fire OB31 Advance Server will run until 25 November, so players have a few more days left. In the event that gamers do not receive a code, they will be unable to participate.

This is the timeline of the server (Image via Free Fire)

Another thing to note is that the test server is a separate client from the regular game. Moreover, the progress that players make will not get carried on.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan