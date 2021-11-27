Free Fire OB31 update: Everything we know so far

Free Fire features periodic updates released every few months to keep the game fresh and engaging. The release of the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server has given gamers a taste of what the forthcoming patch might bring to the table. The extension of this Advance Server client has only added to their curiosity.

The developers have been posting tiny sneak peeks of what will be incorporated with the OB31 update. They have also released the latest episode of 'What's Up Free Fire,' providing a brief overview of the new content.

Free Fire OB31 update: All the details

Release date

One of the posts on Free Fire Brazil disclosed that the patch for Free Fire would be released on 30 December, and as a result, users can expect the same for Free Fire Max.

New features/content

Clash Squad Season 10 reward

The incoming Clash Squad Ranked Season 10 includes a Golden UMP pistol skin as a reward, and users can obtain this firearm skin by reaching the Gold 3 rank.

Changes in Lone Wolf mode

Some changes will be made in the Lone Wolf mode (Image via Free Fire)

The Lone Wolf mode was initially made available after the OB29 update, i.e., around the fourth-anniversary celebration. Gamers welcomed this, and as a result, the developers will be making considerable improvements to improve the experience even further.

First, a distinctive gun selection process will be added, in which one team will be able to choose the weapon for both sides in each round, making the mode even more engaging. Aside from that, users can view their headshot statistics at the end of matches.

New rank in Battle Royale and Clash Squad

The new Master rank (Image via Free Fire)

After the Heroic tier, a new rank named the Master is added. Previously, many players were capped at Heroic due to the fierce competition for the Grandmaster level, and this change will allow them to compare their skills to others.

Pin locations

New marking feature (Image via Free Fire)

With the Free Fire OB31 update, users can more easily mark things on the map, allowing for increased efficiency in their communication within matches.

New MAC10 and weapon adjustment

The MAC-10 SMG (Image via Free Fire)

MAC10 is a brand new SMG incorporated into the vast arsenal of weapons, offering an even broader selection in the close-range skirmishes.

The following weapons will be adjusted in the upcoming patch

SCAR: Buff

UZI: Nerf

KAR98KL: Buff

The official video also teased Plan Bermuda and the new Yeti pet.

FF Token Adjustment

FF Tokens will be available in a stack likely of 100 as seen in the Advance Server rather than individual tokens. Apart from this, some adjustments will be made to the vending machine.

Chrono character adjusted

While the durability of Chrono's shield has improved, users will not be able to fire from within it, which is a considerable bottleneck. However, to compensate for this, the duration for the ability effect has also been increased. Thus, players might see Chrono in an entirely new role.

Location names on the ground

Gamers will now be able to see the name of the locations while diving from the plane, which enables them to plan out their landing even more effectively.

Clash Squad map adjustment

The Free Fire OB31 update will make changes in the Academy and Mill in the Clash Squad matches to provide a better overall balance.

Free Fire Max changes

Free Fire Max's graphics will receive an update, and users will be able to experience the game at the ultra-high option. There will be some improvement in the areas of animation and visual enhancement.

Edited by Ravi Iyer