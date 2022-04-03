Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 April 2022: Get latest rewards from redemption codes today

Over time, plenty of unique items and cosmetics have been introduced to Free Fire MAX by Garena. While there is a common desire in the community to obtain them, there is also a considerable cost involved in doing so.

Redeem coupons emerge as saviors for many players in Free Fire MAX who cannot afford to spend diamonds on rewards like skins, costumes, and more. Subsequently, they wait, eagerly, for the developers to release new codes for their servers.

Those hunting for the redeem codes can check out the following section to find out the latest ones:

Note: Since accounts being used in Free Fire and the MAX version are same, players will receive the rewards irrespective of the version they are utilizing.

List of latest redeem codes released for Free Fire MAX

Here’s a list of the codes that were recently released for Free Fire MAX:

1) FF11MB2C3DTG: Soul of Andes Backpack and Royal Force Loot Crate

2) WCMERVCMUSZ9: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

3) MCP23YRXQW6Y: 2x Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

4) AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

5) CKU7XZ2UXYPP: 2x Art of War Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Incubator Voucher

6) MCP43PAETNJD: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Using redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site - Steps

In order for players to redeem the codes, Garena has established a web page called “Rewards Redemption Site" and here are the steps involved:

Step 1: Users can open any web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, they can visit reward.ff.garena.com to reach the same.

Step 2: Next, they will be instructed to log in with the account they have linked in-game.

Gamers can sign in through the platform they have linked to their in-game account (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts are not permitted to use redeem codes, and gamers who own such accounts will have to bind them to any one of the available platforms first.

Step 3: After this, gamers will notice a text box on their screen. They can carefully enter the redeem code into the box without any errors.

Players can then use the 'Confirm' button and complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they can press the "Confirm" button and proceed with the redemption.

Once the procedure ends successfully, players can claim the rewards through the in-game mail. Items are usually sent within 24 hours.

