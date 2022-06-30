Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 30 June 2022: How to claim free diamonds and skins

Free Fire MAX redeem codes have proved to be an excellent method of receiving free rewards in the battle royale title. Compared to other approaches focused on getting free items, redeem codes are super easy to use and require little effort.

As time passes, new codes get released by Garena, generally via the game's social media handles or livestreams. Each available code has a particular expiry date, alongside a server restriction (working only for the server it is released for).

Many free-to-play users hunt for new redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, and the good thing is that they can check out the codes for 30 June below.

Free Fire MAX has many codes for free diamonds and skins

Given below are some codes that users may try using for free rewards:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF9MJ31CXKRG

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF10617KGUF9

Note: The particular Free Fire MAX redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for users due to server restrictions and expiry issues.

Steps players can use to redeem codes for free rewards

If gamers are unaware of the exact process associated with redeeming codes, they can check out the steps mentioned below. This will help them claim the rewards that can be obtained via the active codes.

Step 1: The first step would demand that users head on over to the Rewards Redemption Site. This is basically the official website that Garena has designed to enable and facilitate the usage of redeem codes.

Six login options are: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once individuals are on the site, they may easily sign in. They should only perform the logins through the platform that they have linked to their in-game Free Fire MAX account.

Guest accounts will not function for gamers during the redemption, and those who hold such accounts in the game will need to bind them using any of the platforms that they have a profile on. They must also ensure the platform they're trying to log in with is acknowledged by the game.

After inputting the code, users can simply hit the Confirm option on their screns (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will subsequently be able to find a text field on their screen, where the desired code has to be entered without errors.

Step 4: Finally, in order to complete the redemption, users can hit the Confirm button.

After this, the rewards will soon be sent to their accounts once the redemption process has been successful. Players can later claim the prizes by visiting the in-game mail section.

In most cases, Garena will instantly deliver the items the player is supposed to get from the redeem codes. However, in case that does not happen, players need not worry since it may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to show up.

