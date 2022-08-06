Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 6 August 2022: How to get free costume bundles and skins

Using redeem codes is one of the best ways to get free items in Free Fire MAX. Compared to other methods, such as in-game events, it requires less work on the player's part.

Each redeem code released by Garena has 12 characters, consisting of alphabets and numbers. All players need to do to get free items in the game is enter a valid redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site.

It should be noted that redeem codes have their drawbacks. They can only be used for a limited period of time and will not work after their expiration date.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free costume bundles and skins (6 August 2022)

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

SARG886AV5GR

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Skins

FF11WFNPP956

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF10GCGXRNHY

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF119MB3PFA5

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11HHGCGK3B

Players can get more redeem codes for the game by clicking here!

Note: Due to expiration dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes that are listed above may not work for some players.

A detailed step-by-step guide to using Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire MAX players can use a working redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site to get free items in the game. They can follow the instructions provided below to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Players can start by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal for using redeem codes.

Step 2: Once on the website, players must log in to their Free Fire account using Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Facebook.

Those with a guest account cannot use any of the redeem codes on the website. They need to link their account to any of the available platforms to be eligible.

Once players get to the Reward Redemption Site, they will need to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can then enter a valid redeem code in the text box. After making sure that it has been entered correctly, they can click on the 'Confirm' button.

Players can enter a working redeem code in the text box and press the 'Confirm'button (Image via Garena)

Once the code is successfully redeemed, the item rewards will be delivered to players within the next 24 hours. Players can claim them from the mail section of the game.

However, if players receive an error message stating that the redeem code is expired or not valid on their server, they will not be able to use it.

