Garena Free Fire redeem code for 5 April 2022: Get free characters and weapon skins

Characters with unique skills and weapon skins with boosted stats are among the many aspects that differentiate Free Fire from other battle royale games, and these additions also have a significant impact on the gameplay. However, individuals generally have to shell out diamonds, an in-game currency, to acquire the same.

Due to the fact that not every player possesses a sufficient number of diamonds, they have to explore other options for free characters and gun skins. One of the best means open to them is to use the redeem codes that the game's developers often issue.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and weapon skins

Here's a list of codes that players can utilize to receive free rewards like characters and skins within Free Fire:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Weapon Skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

WCMERVCMUSZ9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps of redemption

Using redeem codes is a straightforward process requiring minimal work from gamers as they would just have to paste them on the game's official redemption site. They can follow these steps to complete the same process:

Step 1: Individuals should first visit the redemption site titled 'Rewards Redemption Site.'

Clicking here will take users to the webpage.

Gamers can sign in using any one of the platforms offered on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers will need to sign in using the option connected to their in-game Free Fire account.

If they have a guest account, they can go to the 'Settings' option within the game and link it to any platform. They will later be able to redeem the codes.

Upon entering the code, users can press the 'Confirm' button to complete redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redemption code can then be entered into the text field displayed on the players' screens.

Rewards of redeem codes are generally sent through the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, users may simply click the 'Confirm' button to finish redeeming the corresponding redeem code. The rewards will be dispersed via in-game mail.

During redemption, if an error appears mentioning either expiration or server restrictions, players will have to wait for different codes to be released.

